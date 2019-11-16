Davis' late block rescues Lakers vs. Kings

Anthony Davis blocked Harrison Barnes' layup with 2.3 seconds left, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings 99-97 on Friday night. LeBron James scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half and recorded 11 assists as the Lakers captured their 10th win in 11 games.

Davis, who returned after missing one game due to a sore shoulder and ribs, finished with 17 points and four blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points for Los Angeles, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13, all in the first half. Buddy Hield had 21 points, hitting a game-high six 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 18 points while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and eight rebounds.

A three-point play by Bogdanovic tied the score at 95 with 2:05 remaining. A layup by James gave the Lakers a two-point edge with 1:50 left before Bogdanovic knotted it again on a bucket with 22.1 seconds left. Two free throws by James with 5.5 seconds remaining were the difference.

The Kings took their biggest lead, 42-29, after a 3-pointer by Yogi Ferrell, who had 14 points, four minutes into the second quarter. However, the Lakers closed the half on a 20-8 run to cut the gap to 50-49 at the break. The Lakers' streak of four consecutive games with 30 or more assists ended. They finished with 22 assists to 24 for the Kings.

Sacramento used its 3-point shooting to stay close, converting 16 of 39 attempts to 11 of 37 for Los Angeles. Kings coach Luke Walton faced the Lakers for the first time since they "mutually" parted ways at the end of last season after three campaigns as head coach.

Starting guard Avery Bradley, one of the Lakers' top perimeter defenders, missed the game with a hairline fracture in his right leg. Bradley will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the club announced. The Kings played their second game without point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is expected to miss a month with a severe left ankle sprain.

