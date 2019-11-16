International Development News
Development News Edition

Hope my resignation as DDCA president set the alarm bells ringing: Rajat Sharma

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 18:42 IST
Hope my resignation as DDCA president set the alarm bells ringing: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma on Saturday said the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association remains a hotbed of petty corruption and through his resignation from the post of president, he wanted to send out a strong warning to the stakeholders. The senior journalist, who was elected as DDCA president in July last year, said he tried his best to run the controversy-ridden association in a transparent manner.

"I wanted to expose the real face of DDCA through this resignation. Even today, there are people who are in the DDCA for their vested interests, getting contracts and tenders (before an international game) besides interfering in selection matters," said Sharma. "This (resignation) should set the alarm bells ringing and all stakeholders including Supreme Court, cricketers and BCCI, come to know that such vested interests are still very much at play in the DDCA and it is for them to decide the future course of action.

"I could have easily stayed on for another two years of my tenure. But I thought I must ring this bell. If I dont resign today, it would be unfair to the members," he said. It was a mass exodus at the DDCA as CEO Ravikant Chopra, former players Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson, forming the Cricket the Advisory Committee, also resigned.

With DDCA amending its constitution as per Lodha reforms, it was expected that the association be finally run without any controversy. Asked if it is all back to square one for the DDCA, Sharma said: "We did try our best for one and a half years. We fulfilled our promises made to the cricketers, got the professionals to run the association (CEO, CFO, GM operations).

"We made a system but there are some things which are beyond systems and transparency. It was getting tougher by the day." Sharma is a relieved man after his resignation.

"I am relieved because my role became more of a watchdog. I was required to keep a watch on a daily basis, if someone was doing something wrong or involved in corruption. That relief is there but I am concerned at the same time and want to see what the BCCI and Supreme Court do to control these people." He may not be in the system anymore but feels he can do a lot more from the outside.

"I think I can do better things for DDCA being outside the system. I have been in public life for 35 years, I have a voice and people pay attention to what I say. I am sure my voice will be heard and would be more effective. I feel the power of a DDCA member is more than the president," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

`Resort politics' seen ahead of Nashik mayoral election

With their alliance in Maharashtra all but over, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have moved their corporators out of the city ahead of the November 22 election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The BJP, which enjoys a majority in the Nash...

S.Korean help sought to reclaim land lost due to Meghalaya's

Meghalaya has sought South Koreas help to reclaim the land it lost due to unscientific coal mining that went unchecked for decades, a state minister said here on Saturday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will lead a high-level delegation to ...

Bangladesh beat India in ACC Emerging Teams Cup

On a day when Bangladeshs national team got a hammering from India in Test cricket, its junior side beat its Indian counterpart by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup here on Saturday. Armaan Jaffer helped India to 246 all in 50 overs...

Sudanese officials: 6 troops killed in Yemeni rebel attack

Cairo, Nov 16 AP Officials in Sudan said on Saturday an attack by Yemeni rebels killed six members of a Sudanese paramilitary force thats been fighting in Yemen. Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition that includes the Sudanese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019