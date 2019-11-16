International Development News
Not focussing on numbers and records, says Kohli after Bangladesh triumph

India thrashed Bangladesh inside three days in the opening test to inch closer to their 12th successive home series victory.

Kohli was visibly encouraging his teammates on Friday. Image Credit: Twitter (@imVkohli)

  • India hardly broke a sweat as they triumphed by an innings and 130 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series against Bangladesh.
  • Table-topping India has now won all six tests since the World Test Championship kicked in.
  • But Kohli's focus is not on records or numbers, he said that he wants to maintain high standards of cricket and to motivate new players to do the same.

India thrashed Bangladesh inside three days in the opening test to inch closer to their 12th successive home series victory but skipper Virat Kohli is only interested in maintaining high standards and not in flattering numbers. Table-topping India has now won all six tests since the World Test Championship kicked in, including a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa last month to record their 11th consecutive test series victory at home.

India hardly broke a sweat as they triumphed by an innings and 130 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series which culminated with a day-night test in Kolkata from Nov. 22. Saturday's win was also the 10th innings victory under Kohli, the most by any Indian captain.

The numbers and the records are there for everyone to see, that remains in the books. We haven't really focused on it.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

"Our focus has been on taking Indian cricket higher and higher, to keep the standards up and motivate the next lot of players to come and do the same. The motivation has been right, the intent has been right, we just have to push in that direction. We don't care about numbers at all."

Kohli was visibly encouraging his teammates on Friday. Dismissed for a second-ball duck, the home captain was seen gesturing from the dressing room to opener Mayank Agarwal to first push for a double century and then a triple hundred. "I know how much time it took me to get those big hundreds. I know the importance of getting big runs," said the batting stalwart.

"It's important as a senior batter to let them know that 'you need to focus, they need to keep going'. "I want the guys to not make the mistakes that I made as a youngster, and learn quickly so they can be a world-class player very soon."

Mominul Haque began his tenure as Bangladesh test captain with a resounding defeat and the task would only get tougher in the pink-ball Test in Kolkata. Apart from winning the toss, hardly anything went right for Bangladesh, who could not bowl out India in their only innings and managed totals of 150 and 213 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The 28-year-old found positives in Abu Jayed's lion-hearted bowling effort and Mushfigur Rahim's fighting knocks in both innings. "We take quite a few positives, especially the bowling of Abu Jayed who picked four wickets. In batting, Mushfiqur was superb with the bat in both innings. Liton Das did well too," he said. "The top-order batsmen faced a challenge a very good bowling unit. We just have to handle the first 15-20 overs."

(With inputs from agencies.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

