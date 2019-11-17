REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned favorite Roger Federer to reach the final on his debut at the ATP Finals on Saturday, beating the six-time champion 6-3 6-4 at the O2 Arena. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game’s final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Habs use 4-goal period to top Caps
Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists, and Phillip Danault recorded one goal and two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday. TENNIS-ATP-BERDYCH
Czech former world number four Berdych announces retirement LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number four and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych has announced his retirement from tennis.
UPCOMING SOCCER
SOCCER-EURO-AUT-MKD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Austria v North Macedonia Austria play Macedonia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CRO-SVK/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Croatia v Slovakia Croatia play Slovakia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-GER-BLR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Belarus
Germany play Belarus in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Northern Ireland v Netherlands
Northern Ireland face the Netherlands in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-STS-SAO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Santos v Sao Paulo
Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Santos v Sao Paulo at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos 16 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-LUX-POR/REPORT Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Luxembourg v Portugal
Luxembourg play Portugal in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-SRB-UKR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Serbia v Ukraine
Serbia play Ukraine in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT Soccer - Women's Super League - Tottenham v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur take on Arsenal in the North London derby, and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the Women's Super League, which also includes a Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. 17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Women’s Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Report of the game and significance of it being first league derby between the two teams and Spurs women's first game at new stadium, which could produce a record attendance in the domestic women's game. 17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-BGR-CZE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Bulgaria v Czech Republic
Bulgaria play Czech Republic in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 17 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-KVX-ENG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Kosovo v England
Kosovo play England in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 17 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
TENNIS TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (TV)
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Media Day The 18 countries competing in the inaugural Davis Cup finals hold news conferences and practice in front of the media at Madrid's Caja Magica.
17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Finals Action from the final on day eight of the ATP Finals in London.
17 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT GOLF
GOLF-MAYAKOBA/ Golf-PGA Tour-Third round of Mayakoba Golf Classic
Third round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. 16 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge
The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour. 17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
BOXING BOXING-MAYWEATHER/
Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again.
16 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix
Action from the Brazilian Grand Prix. 17 Nov 12:10 ET / 17:10 GMT
MOTORCYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-VALENCIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix The Circuit Ricardo Tormo hosts the Valencia Grand Prix - the final race of the MotoGP season.
17 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh
First test between India and Bangladesh. 18 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
