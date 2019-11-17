International Development News
Lions RB Ty Johnson clears concussion protocol

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 01:10 IST
  • Created: 17-11-2019 01:08 IST
The 22-year-old Johnson, who has 44 carries for 153 yards this season, was elevated to the role of starter after running back Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve last month. Image Credit: Flickr

Detroit Lions rookie running back Ty Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and is eligible to play in Sunday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson sustained a concussion during Detroit's 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday. He has been removed from the injury report after initially being listed as questionable following his participation in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The 22-year-old Johnson, who has 44 carries for 153 yards this season, was elevated to the role of starter after running back Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve last month. Johnson also has 13 receptions for 58 yards for the Lions (3-5-1), who could also lean on running backs J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins behind backup quarterback Jeff Driskel.

-- Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

