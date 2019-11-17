Jets place C Kalil on injured reserve

New York Jets center Ryan Kalil was placed on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Kalil, who is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was lured out of retirement with a one-year, $8.4 million contract in the offseason.

The 34-year-old Kalil started seven games this season before sustaining a knee injury during New York's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 27. He missed the next two games before making his way back to practice this week, although the return was short-lived. The Jets activated offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad to replace Kalil, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Koloamatangi was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 30. --Field Level Media

