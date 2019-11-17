International Development News
Development News Edition

Avs top Canucks in OT on MacKinnon's winner

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:30 IST
Avs top Canucks in OT on MacKinnon's winner
Image Credit: pixabay

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, including the winner 27 seconds into overtime, and had an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 5-4 Saturday night. Andre Burakovsky, Nazem Kadri and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for the Avalanche (12-6-2), who won for the fourth time in their past five games. Cale Makar had four assists, giving the rookie blue-liner 22 points in 20 games. Goaltender Antoine Bibeau made 28 saves to win his first NHL start in nearly three years.

Adam Gaudette scored two power-play goals, and Alexander Edler and Brock Boeser each tallied in the final three minutes, as the Canucks pulled their goalie for an extra skater to erase a 4-2 deficit. Goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 18 of 23 shots, as Vancouver dropped to 1-4-2 in its past seven games. The Avalanche never relinquished possession after winning the faceoff in overtime. MacKinnon took a pass from Makar and barreled down the left wing before putting a shot past Demko.

The Canucks scored twice in the final 2:37 of regulation to force overtime. Boeser scored the tying goal with 1:00 left off the rebound of a shot by Elias Pettersson.

Edler scored a controversial goal at 17:23 of the third, with Colorado's Matt Calvert down on the ice and bleeding at the top of the faceoff circles after taking a shot from Pettersson in the back of the head. Bibeau, 25, got the call because No. 1 goalie Philipp Grubauer has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury, and backup Pavel Francouz sustained a head injury against Winnipeg on Tuesday and remains in the concussion protocol.

Bibeau was making his first start since Dec. 29, 2016 while with Toronto. He made a relief appearance Thursday in a 6-2 loss at Edmonton, stopping nine of 10 shots he faced. Bellamare gave the Avalanche the lead at 6:56 of the first, winning a faceoff and then tipping Erik Johnson's shot from the right point over Demko's shoulder.

Gaudette tied it at 18:27, as Josh Leivo drove the puck to the goal line and curled a pass back to Gaudette in the slot for the goal. MacKinnon made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:51 of the second, blasting a one-time slapper from the top of the left faceoff circle past Demko.

Kadri made it a two-goal game at 11:28, taking a cross-ice stretch pass from Makar at the blue line and beating Demko to the short side. Gaudette scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right faceoff circle with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second, pulling the Canucks within 3-2.

Burakovsky restored the two-goal lead at 6:09 of the third off a slick cross-ice pass from MacKinnon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019