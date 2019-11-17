International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Kohli's quicks shatter India's spin stereotype in Indore

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:35 IST
Cricket-Kohli's quicks shatter India's spin stereotype in Indore
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)

It takes an all-round, clinical performance to win a test in three days but Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was particularly pleased at how the team's pacers outshone spinners in the opening test against visitors Bangladesh.

India's home success is often attributed to their time-tested formula of subjecting tourists to a trial by spin, with their pacers playing second fiddle on rank turners. But Kohli's men shattered that notion with pacers claiming 14 of the 20 wickets in Indore, with Mohammed Shami netting seven. Such was the impact of India's three-pronged pace attack that India did not feel the need of spin in Saturday's first session when Bangladesh began their second innings.

The home team's choice of a green-tinged surface for the series opener at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the central Indian city also came as a surprise to many. Talking to broadcasters Star Sports, quick Umesh Yadav confirmed there has been a tactical shift.

"Earlier, our job as new-ball bowlers was to send down a couple of overs and withdraw, paving way for the spinners to operate on turning tracks," the right-arm quick said. "Now things have changed. Now as quicks, we know conditions would be different and so we have our plans ready."

"The incentive for us is if you take more wickets, you get to bowl more." It was another fine display by the pacers, who were equally impressive in last month's 3-0 rout of South Africa despite missing spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to injury.

Kohli led India to their maiden test series victory in Australia earlier this year and they are one draw away from their 12th consecutive home series victory. Kohli has been open about his ambition to develop a team of world-beaters, capable of winning anywhere regardless of surface and conditions. The 31-year-old reckons he finally has the pace attack to realize that dream.

"Absolutely, these guys are on top of their game. It looks like a different pitch when they bowl," Kohli gushed. "Right now, Jasprit isn't in the attack, so you can imagine when he comes back and these four guys play overseas. It's going to be one hell of an attack to counter.

"It's a dream combination for any skipper when you have guys who can pick wickets in every spell. You just need to put runs on the board. It makes life easier ... Having strong bowlers the most important thing in any team." Kolkata, an eastern Indian city, will host from Friday the second and final match, which will be the first-ever day-night test for both sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019