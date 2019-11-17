NBA roundup: George, Clippers pummel Hawks

Paul George scored 37 points in only 20 minutes, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 150-101 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night despite playing without Kawhi Leonard. George, who scored 25 points in the first half, converted 10 of 17 shots from the floor overall, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. He made all 11 of his free throws. George, who scored 33 points in his season debut Thursday in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, is 21 of 21 from the line in two games.

Lou Williams, who made 15 of 15 free throws, had 25 points off the bench for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jerome Robinson contributed 21 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 17, helping the Clippers' bench outscore the Hawks' reserves 81-35. Trae Young led the Hawks with 20 points to go along with six assists. Young, though, hit just 4 of 16 shots from the floor. De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish each had 12 points, and Jabari Parker, Damian Jones, and Evan Turner chipped in 11 apiece for Atlanta.

Rockets 125, Timberwolves 105 James Harden recorded his fifth 40-plus point scoring effort during Houston's seven-game winning streak, posting 49 in a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Hamstrung by a roster depleted by injuries, Harden took a career-high 41 shots. He finished 8 of 22 on 3-pointers and added five rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes. The Timberwolves led by as many as 11 points in the first half but struggled to contain Harden. They also missed the production of their second-leading scorer, forward Andrew Wiggins, who missed his second consecutive game (personal reasons). Karl-Anthony Towns paired 27 points with 15 rebounds to pace the Timberwolves.

Trail Blazers 121, Spurs 116 CJ McCollum scored 32 points, and Hassan Whiteside added 21 points and 12 rebounds as visiting Portland built a huge early lead, gave it all back and more, but then rallied for a win over host San Antonio.

The Spurs trailed by as many as 20 in the first quarter and 23 in the second, but rallied to take the lead in the third and lead by as many as 15 three minutes into the fourth quarter. Portland came back to tie the game at 111 after a putback layup by McCollum with 2:26 to play. The Trail Blazers were the better team down the stretch, outscoring San Antonio 10-5 in the final two minutes to snap a two-game losing streak. Damian Lillard added 22 points for the Blazers, and Rodney Hood hit for 16 points in the win. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 30 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.

Bucks 102, Pacers 83 Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds as Milwaukee ran off from host Indiana for a comfortable victory in a duel between the Central Division's top two teams in Indianapolis.

The game was supposed to be a reunion between Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and his former Bucks teammates, but Brogdon was a scratch with a sore back that also cut short his playing time Friday night at Houston. Brogdon left Milwaukee in an offseason sign-and-trade. Indiana held a four-point lead late in the first period before Robin Lopez hit a pair of jumpers, one a 3-pointer, to give Milwaukee the lead for good. The Pacers, who had won four in a row before losing Friday at Houston, never got closer than seven in the second half.

Mavericks 110, Raptors 102 Luka Doncic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Dallas defeated visiting Toronto to snap a two-game losing streak.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Seth Curry and former Raptor Delon Wright each had 15 points, while Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored 10. Normal Powell led the Raptors with a season-best 26 points, and Fred VanVleet added 24. Pascal Siakam had 15 points and seven assists, and Matt Thomas had 10 points as Toronto completed a 3-2 road trip.

Nets 117, Bulls 111 Spencer Dinwiddie had a team-high 24 points, Joe Harris added 22 points and eight assists, and Brooklyn rallied for a win over host Chicago.

Taurean Waller-Prince added 13 points, and Garrett Temple had 12 for the Nets, who ended a three-game losing skid. Jarrett Allen tallied 11 points, and Theo Pinson contributed 10. Zach LaVine scored 36 points on 11-for-24 shooting for Chicago, which lost for the second time in three nights. The Bulls received double-double performances from both Wendell Carter Jr. (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Lauri Markkanen (16 points, 10 rebounds).

Hornets 103, Knicks 102 Devonte' Graham hit a career-high nine 3-pointers, scored 29 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left as Charlotte edged host New York.

The Hornets won their second straight game on a last-second shot. A night after Malik Monk's buzzer-beater beat the Detroit Pistons to halt Charlotte's four-game losing streak, it was Graham's turn to complete a comeback from 15 points down early in the third quarter and from eight points down in the final 6:40. New York held a 102-98 lead on Julius Randle's dunk with 48.2 seconds left. After two free throws by rookie PJ Washington, Randle air-balled a floater with 12.3 seconds to go, setting it up for Graham. After the timeout, Nicolas Batum inbounded the ball from near midcourt to Washington. Washington made a bounce pass to Graham, who gained enough separation from Frank Ntilikina to hit the 3-pointer from well beyond the top of the key.

