International Development News
Development News Edition

Verstappen pole is a 'big statement' says Ricciardo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saopaulo
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 18:20 IST
Verstappen pole is a 'big statement' says Ricciardo

Sao Paulo, Nov 17 (AFP) Max Verstappen made a "big statement" by beating both Ferrari and Mercedes to qualify on pole position for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, according to his former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo, now with Renault, was knocked out in Saturday's Q2 session and was left to watch the final shootout from the paddock where he told reporters how impressed he was with the Dutchman's scintillating lap.

"Not too bad, huh?" he said. "That's fun! I'm still a fan of the sport so watching here it's exciting. I want to be out there, but if I can't be out there, I'm going to be a fan for 10 minutes.

"It's never perfect, but it looked clean. They showed a bit of his on-board in the second sector and it looked clean. "It's a big statement for them to do it here in Brazil. I know he more or less won the race last year, but on one lap that's a big performance."

Verstappen, who had suggested Ferrari's recent decline in qualifying pace may have been due to 'cheating' to gain extra power, topped all three qualifying sessions. After Saturday's session, Ferrari's four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who starts second, hit back by pointedly noting Red Bull had shown exceptional straight-line speed.

Ferrari had reeled off six consecutive pole positions before the United States Grand Prix, though the final one of those, in Mexico, was courtesy of Verstappen being penalised. - Fast straights -

================== On Friday, at Interlagos, Ferrari were again very fast on the straights, but this was diminished on Saturday, a curiosity that re-focussed attention on the Italian team and led to Mercedes technical director James Allison observing it as "interesting".

"I think they were still pretty useful on the straights," said Allison. "But not quite as marked as it was. That could be due to all sorts of things. We all run different power modes on a Friday.

"Probably the only thing that you could stand back from a distance and say is that it's two races on the trot where it hasn't been pole position for a Ferrari. "And they, sort of, had a reasonably comfortable margin. So, it's an interesting thing, but not anything you could draw any solid conclusions from."

Allison added that Verstappen and Red Bull had "done a better job" to take pole position on a day when newly-crowned six-time champion Lewis Hamilton qualified third. The Briton was later asked about his prospects of being given a knighthood in Britain to acknowledge his success, joining other motor racing knights including former drivers Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart and team owner Frank Williams.

"I don't really like to think too much about it," said Hamilton. "Just the fact that people have mentioned it, it's already an honour, but it's not been something that I've been chasing in my life."

Hamilton was given an MBE after claiming his first title in 2008. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019