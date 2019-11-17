International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Davis Cup organisers hoping for magic start in Madrid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 18:42 IST
Tennis-Davis Cup organisers hoping for magic start in Madrid
Image Credit: Pixabay

Eighteen nations will gather in Madrid's La Caja Magica on Monday as the men's tennis season culminates with a revamped Davis Cup format dreamt up by a man who earns his living playing soccer for Barcelona.

The week-long soccer World Cup-style Davis Cup Finals will be the biggest shake-up the 119-year-old team event has ever had and is being bankrolled by Barca defender Gerard Pique's investment firm Kosmos to the tune of $3 billion over 25 years. It has not been smooth sailing for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) since it announced the radical revamp with some accusing the organization of selling the soul of a competition loved by tennis diehards, but which had slowly lost its luster.

There is also the small matter of the ATP Cup -- seen as a rival competition -- launching in January. As for any large sporting event, the key ingredient will be the quality of the entertainment and the atmosphere.

Nineteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will lead the Spanish team, while Novak Djokovic will play for Serbia, Andy Murray for Britain and Nick Kyrgios will surely spice things up as he turns out for Davis Cup heavyweights Australia. But there will be notable absentees. Roger Federer's Switzerland failed to qualify, world number five Dominic Thiem's Austria also missed out while Germany will be without Alexander Zverev who has shunned the event.

Fast-rising Russian Daniil Medvedev withdrew this week to recover after a long season while other big names such as Canada's Milos Raonic are injured. The format will involve the 18 nations, which include two wildcards, split into six groups of three with the winners and best two runners-up moving on to the knockout phase.

Group ties will involve two singles and doubles with rubbers played over best of three sets tiebreak sets. The final will be contested next Sunday.

As well as the main arena at La Caja Majica (The Magic Box), matches will also be played on two smaller courts to enable the jam-packed schedule to be completed in a week. Critics of the new venture cited the loss of the uniquely partisan Davis Cup atmospheres.

While Spain will be vocally backed and Britain has sold 1,000 tickets, the prospect of matches taking place in front of banks of empty seats will worry organizers. Murray, who famously won the Davis Cup for Britain in Ghent in 2015, roared on by deafening crowds, said while he is intrigued by the new format, he is concerned that the Magic Box might be lacking the magic created by the fans.

"I'm going to miss that but I love being around the team and I'm excited to see what the new format looks like and I hope the atmosphere is brilliant," he said. "That's my one concern." Croatia will arrive as defending champions having won the last traditional final last year against France in Lille and will face a tough task in Group B where they take on Spain and Russia without top player Marin Cilic.

Nadal, despite some abdominal issues, is expected to line up for Spain, although whether or not he would last a potential five singles matches in six days is doubtful. The 33-year-old said fans should expect the unexpected.

"Of course is something special, something new, and when it's something new, you need to be ready for something unexpected," he said. "Let's see how things work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

No elephant safari in Dudhwa National Park this season

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park will not be able to enjoy elephant safari this season as most trained jumbos have been deployed in patrolling duties, the park administration said on Sunday. According to park Deputy Director Manoj...

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur ST seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samads name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik an...

Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

Bolivians suffered long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to secure chicken, eggs and cooking fuel as supporters of ousted President Evo Morales continued to cripple the countrys highways, isolating population centers from lowland fa...

Hotels cannot deny claim for theft of vehicle handed over for valet parking: SC

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has held that hotels cannot deny compensation under the garb of owners risk clause to its guest or visitors for theft of vehicle parked through its staff or valet. The top court has held that the bur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019