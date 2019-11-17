International Development News
Development News Edition

'Dark horses no more': Croatia cap resurgence with Euro 2020 spot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Zagreb
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:03 IST
'Dark horses no more': Croatia cap resurgence with Euro 2020 spot

Zagreb, Nov 17 (AFP) World Cup runners-up Croatia rounded off a rebuilding mission by booking their place at Euro 2020 with a 3-1 win over Slovakia but they are unlikely to sneak under the radar again at next year's finals. Croatia secured top spot in Group E, a section also including Hungary, Wales and Azerbaijan, with five wins and two draws from their eight qualifiers.

Coach Zlatko Dalic, who masterminded the run to last year's World Cup final, has gradually reconstructed a squad that lost Mario Mandzukic, Danijel Subasic and Vedran Corluka to retirement in the wake of the 4-2 loss to France in Russia. The "Vatreni" -- Croatian for "Fiery Ones" -- needed only a point in Rijeka on Saturday to ensure a spot at the 24-team event, which kicks off in Rome on June 12.

After a shocking start for home fans when Robert Bozenik scored in the 32th minute, Croatia's qualification was never in doubt once Nikola Vlasic drilled home the leveller in the second half. Bruno Petkovic headed the hosts in front and Ivan Perisic sealed the three points with a thumping finish with 16 minutes left.

"I'm relieved ... proud and happy," Dalic said after the match. "These boys deserved the European Championship. This is the crowning moment for all that we have done in this year and a half since the World Cup."

- 'Dark horses' no more - =========================

But the path through qualifying, preceded by a poor showing in the Nations League, where Croatia finished last in their group behind Spain and England, was far from plain sailing. Thumped 6-0 by Spain in their first competitive outing since the World Cup, Dalic spoke of the need for "fresh blood" to rejuvenate his side.

Incorporating the likes of Petkovic, Josip Brekalo and Vlasic, Croatia began their qualifying bid with a difficult 2-1 victory against Azerbaijan at home in March. They slumped to a defeat by the same scoreline away to Hungary days later, but victory over Wales in June and a 4-0 win away to Slovakia rebuilt fragile confidence.

A disappointing 1-1 draw in Azerbaijan was a setback but Croatia recovered to dismiss Hungary 3-0, before a point in Cardiff left them on the brink of qualification. For the former Yugoslav republic, independent since 1991, it is the sixth time it will play at the European Championship.

"We are getting young players who today played like veterans. Vlasic and (Dino) Peric played superbly," Dalic said Saturday. Croatian papers Sunday echoed his view, praising the squad and Dalic who became just the second coach to take the country to two successive major tournaments.

The legendary Miroslav Ciro Blazevic was the first, leading Croatia to the Euro '96 quarter-finals and a third-place finish at the 1998 World Cup in France. The nation of 4.2 million people reached the World Cup final last year for the first time, inspired by captain Luka Modric, but eventually fell to a heavily fancied France.

"In a bit more than a year Croatia formed an excellent 'make up' and that is why we are looking forward to the European tournament," the Sportske Novosti daily commented Sunday. "Croatia will not be a 'dark horse' in summer 2020 but will be rather attacking from the front rows, which is both an advantage and a burden." (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

Bolivians suffered long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to secure chicken, eggs and cooking fuel as supporters of ousted President Evo Morales continued to cripple the countrys highways, isolating population centers from lowland fa...

Hotels cannot deny claim for theft of vehicle handed over for valet parking: SC

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has held that hotels cannot deny compensation under the garb of owners risk clause to its guest or visitors for theft of vehicle parked through its staff or valet. The top court has held that the bur...

FM fudged Budget figures to hide real deficit: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of fudging budget numbers to conceal the real fiscal deficit. Speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest, Sinha, a former finance minister himself, alleged that Si...

Tennis-Pique wants Davis Cup players to have 'week of their lives'

Gerard Pique hopes players and fans have the week of their lives when a radically changed Davis Cup takes place in Madrids La Caja Majica next week. The Barcelona defenders investment company Kosmos has teamed up with the International Tenn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019