Report: NFL will rule on appeals by Wednesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 21:21 IST
The NFL is expected to rule by Wednesday on any appeals related to the suspensions handed out in the wake of Thursday's brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The NFL's Derrick Brooks and James Thrash will hear the cases early this week and reportedly intend to make their rulings before the teams' respective Week 12 games.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely without pay for his role in the melee. The minimum six-game suspension for Garrett, which would extend to the playoffs if the Browns advance, is the largest ever handed out by the NFL for a single-game incident. In Garrett's appeal, he is expected to argue that the NFL's labor deal does not allow for indefinite suspensions for an on-field act.

Also suspended for their role in the fracas, notable for Garrett swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, was Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (one game and a fine) and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey (three games and a fine.) The Browns and Steelers organizations also were fined $250,000 each.

The NFL is also expected to make good on its statement that further discipline to players "will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area." According to Schefter, about 10 players will be fined for leaving the sideline to join the skirmish.

Also, Rudolph is expected to be fined $35,096 for his role in the fight. The previous record suspension was five games in 2006 for the Tennessee Titans' Albert Haynesworth after he stomped on the head of the Dallas Cowboys' Andre Gurode and caused lacerations that required 30 stitches.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

