Colts RB Mack exits game with hand injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack suffered a hand injury in the third quarter Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Mack, who left with the Colts leading the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 17-7, rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries before the injury.

His 13-yard touchdown run, complete with a spin move, knotted the score at 7-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Mack, 23, entered the game with 753 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

