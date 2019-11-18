International Development News
Colts RB Mack exits game with hand injury

  • Reuters
  • Indianapolis
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 02:01 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 01:55 IST
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack suffered a hand injury in the third quarter Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Mack, who left with the Colts leading the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 17-7, rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries before the injury.

His 13-yard touchdown run, complete with a spin move, knotted the score at 7-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Mack, 23, entered the game with 753 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

