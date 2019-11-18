International Development News
Harris, Embiid lead 76ers in rout of Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 04:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 04:17 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Tobias Harris scored 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Joel Embiid added 14 and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers led for all but a few minutes in a 114-95 victory on Sunday. James Ennis III contributed 14 points, and Furkan Korkmaz had 13 for the Sixers, who snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a five-game skid on the road. Al Horford had 11 points, and Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 15. Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love had 12 each for the Cavaliers, who have dropped three in a row. The Sixers shot 65.2 percent in the first quarter and continued the torrid pace on their way to a 55-28 lead with 5:22 left in the second. Philadelphia's 27-point lead was anchored by a 39-10 run.

The Sixers' lead reached 29 on two occasions, and they pulled ahead 68-44 at halftime. Thompson was the only member of the Cavaliers in double figures with 10 points at the break.

Embiid paced the Sixers with his 14 points as they combined to shoot 68.3 percent on their way to a season-high in points scored in the first half. Three quick baskets -- a layup by Simmons and a short jumper and three-point play by Horford -- gave the 76ers a 75-44 lead early in the third.

Darius Garland converted a three-point play, and Sexton added a driving layup following a Sixers turnover, but the Cavaliers still trailed 82-57 with 5:21 left in the third. After Cleveland later climbed within 20, the Sixers reeled off five straight points capped by a Korkmaz 3-pointer for a 92-67 advantage.

The Sixers led 95-69 after three quarters. Clarkson knocked down a pair of free throws for the Cavaliers, who trailed by 18 at 102-84 with 6:26 remaining. After an empty Sixers possession, Alfonzo McKinnie came back with a 3-pointer from the wing and the deficit was just 15 at 102-87.

Harris hit a 3-pointer and a short baseline jumper to extend the Sixers' lead back to 107-87. Philadelphia cruised to the victory in the final few minutes.

