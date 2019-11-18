International Development News
Darnold throws 4 TDs, Jets crush Redskins

  Reuters
  • Washington DC
  Updated: 18-11-2019 05:29 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 05:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Sam Darnold threw a career-high four touchdown passes Sunday afternoon as the visiting New York Jets cruised past the Washington Redskins, 34-17. The Jets (3-7) have won two straight for the first time since Oct. 7-14, 2018. New York finished the season 3-1 against the NFC East, failing only to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins (1-9) have lost four straight but snapped a franchise-record touchdown drought in the fourth quarter, when rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Derrius Guice. Darnold finished 19 of 30 for 293 yards with touchdown passes to Daniel Brown in the first quarter, Robby Anderson and Ryan Griffin in the second quarter and ex-Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder in the fourth quarter. It was the first four-touchdown game by a Jets quarterback since Ryan Fitzpatrick on Nov. 29, 2015, and only the third four-touchdown game for a New York signal-caller this decade.

Le'Veon Bell rushed 18 times for 59 yards and scored a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Griffin had five catches for a career-high 109 yards. Safety Jamal Adams recorded three sacks. Haskins, making his first start at home, was 19 of 35 for 214 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was a 1-yarder to Jeremy Sprinkle with 1:11 left.

Guice's touchdown was the Redskins' first since Case Keenum threw a 33-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin with 9:42 left in the third quarter of a 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 13. Washington went 254 minutes and 49 seconds between touchdowns. The 16-quarter touchdown drought was the longest in the NFL since the Baltimore Ravens went 21 quarters between touchdowns in 2000. Darnold's 20-yard touchdown pass to Brown gave the Jets a touchdown on their opening possession for the fourth straight game, though kicker Sam Ficken missed the PAT. Darnold and Anderson hooked up for a 6-yard touchdown 59 seconds into the second quarter to extend New York's lead to 13-0.

The Redskins pulled within 13-3 on Dustin Hopkins' 44-yard field goal with 9:05 left. The Jets went ahead 20-3 with 36 seconds left in the half when Darnold and Griffin connected for a 16-yard touchdown to cap a three-play, 82-yard drive. The Jets piled on less than a minute apart early in the fourth on Darnold's 29-yard touchdown pass to Crowder and Bell's scoring run, the latter of which was set up by Neville Hewitt's interception of Haskins.

