International Development News
Development News Edition

Dach scores pair as Blackhawks beat Sabres, win 4th straight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 08:24 IST
Dach scores pair as Blackhawks beat Sabres, win 4th straight
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rookie center Kirby Dach scored twice and goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 33 of 34 shots to lead the host Chicago Blackhawks past the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory. The Blackhawks improved to 6-1-1 in their past eight games while the Sabres fell to 1-5-2 over the same span. Buffalo outshot Chicago 34-27 but couldn't capitalize against Crawford, who is 11-0 in his career against the Sabres.

Skating down the left side, Dach sped past former Blackhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju and whipped a backhand shot that deflected off Buffalo forward Jack Eichel and into the net at 15:43 of the first period to open the scoring. Another Dach backhander got past Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton at 12:32 of the second. Moving toward the right face-off circle, Dach collected a pass from Zack Smith and snuck past a defender before beating Hutton stick side.

Patrick Kane extended his points streak to nine games with an unassisted power-play tally at 3:42 of the third period, his club-leading 11th goal of the season. Jonathan Toews added another unassisted goal 5:15 later before Eichel put Buffalo on the board by scoring unassisted off a turnover at 9:39 of the third. Eichel scored all four goals in Buffalo's home victory against Ottawa on Saturday night.

Dach, meanwhile, extended his points streak to four games. He has four goals and two assists during that span. Dach is the fourth Blackhawks player to record a point streak of at least four games at age 18. Hutton made his 200th career NHL start. The eight-year veteran started his first game during the 2012-13 season as a member of the Blackhawks.

Chicago went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Buffalo was 0-for-4. Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith contributed a likely goal-saving play midway through the second period. An Andrew Shaw giveaway with a Chicago power play in its waning moments gave the Sabres a 2-on-1, but Keith sprawled to stop any shot attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China will not tolerate any Taiwan independence incidents -defence spokesman

China will not tolerate any Taiwan independence incidents, a spokesman for its defence ministry said on Monday, urging the United States to deal appropriately with the issue.The spokesman, Wu Qian, made the comments at a news briefing follo...

Noah Centineo has a heart of gold: Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren says her boyfriend, actor Noah Centineo, is a gem of a person. The 22-year-old model, who sparked dating rumours with the Charlies Angels star in September, called the actor amazing.Hes amazing. His heart is really that gen...

You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies: Banks on 'Charlie's Angels' reboot criticism

Charlies Angels director Elizabeth Banks has responded to the criticism she has been facing for rebooting the action comedy series, saying at a time when franchises are being rehashed, questioning the revival of another popular intellectual...

Pak PM Imran Khan advises Sarfaraz to focus on domestic cricket to get back to national team

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised sacked Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to focus on domestic cricket to get back to the national team. Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board and a former captain, also backed the appointmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019