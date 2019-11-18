International Development News
Karlsson, Golden Knights pummel Flames 6-0

  Updated: 18-11-2019 08:37 IST
William Karlsson scored twice and had an assist, while Marc-Andre Fleury posted his second shutout of the season with a 34-save performance as the host Vegas Golden Knights hammered the slumping Calgary Flames 6-0 on Sunday night. The Golden Knights, who snapped a five-game losing streak, have won all six home meetings with the Flames since joining the National Hockey League in the 2017-18 season -- all in regulation time -- by a combined score of 27-6.

The Flames have dropped four straight games and been shut out in consecutive outings for the first time since March 2009. Karlsson opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period, rewarded for a great defensive play with a goal in his third straight game. Karlsson saved a goal while Fleury was out of position and joined the rush before burying a high shot for his seventh goal of the season.

Paul Stastny doubled the Vegas lead at the 9:39 mark of the second period with a pretty play. He raced down the wing with the puck, cut to the middle when the defender backed off and deposited a shot low on the glove side. The floodgates opened in the third period. After Max Pacioretty netted his fifth goal in six outings at 8:13 of the third period, Cody Eakin collected his first goal of the season with 5:35 remaining, Mark Stone scored 44 seconds later and Karlsson rounded out the scoring with his second of the night.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt collected four assists for Vegas. Cam Talbot made 31 saves in the loss, which came at a high price. The Flames, who were already without defenseman T.J. Brodie after he collapsed during practice this week, lost blue-liner Travis Hamonic due to a lower-body injury suffered late in the second period. Then, defenseman Oliver Kylington left the game midway through the third period after being on the receiving end of a hard check from Ryan Reaves.

