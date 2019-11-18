International Development News
Twins prospect Costello, 23, dies in New Zealand

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead Sunday in his hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand. He was 23. The Connecticut native was there to play for the Auckland Tuatara of the Australian Baseball League.

Preliminary indications suggested Costello died of natural causes, according to multiple reports. "On behalf of the entire organization, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates," the Twins said in a press release Monday.

Originally drafted in the 31st round by the Seattle Mariners in 2017, Costello was traded to Minnesota in July 2018. He split the 2019 season between Class A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola, playing 108 games and batting .223 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs. He played primarily at first base and third base.

Costello's career totals in the minors include a .256 batting average with 43 homers and 163 RBIs in 280 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

