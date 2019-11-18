International Development News
Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuse's game against Seattle on Saturday and even took time to visit the Orange locker room afterward and break down the game with coach Jim Boeheim.

"I just wanted to come up and talk to a coach," Waiters told Syracuse.com. "I know that's a person who will always be there for me if I ever needed anything. It's a chance for me to come up, be around, talk to the coaches, things like that. And that's important." Waiters have actually been suspended twice in the early going this season. He was ruled out for the season opener Oct. 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies for "conduct detrimental to the team" after arguing with head coach Eric Spoelstra in a preseason game and then expressed his frustrations in a social media post.

Waiters' longer suspension came after he reportedly had a panic attack on a Nov. 7 team flight. ESPN reported that Waiters consumed a THC-infused edible on the flight and needed medical attention. "I'm older. I understand much more what (Boeheim) tried to teach me when I was 18, 19. I probably was a stubborn kid back then and really didn't understand at that time," Waiters said. "I'm 27 and life is a lot different.

"Being here, talking to him, picking his brain. ... I'm pretty sure we've all been through situations before and coach, too. Different situations, how he handled it. Just talk to him and try to find solutions." --Field Level Media

