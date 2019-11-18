Canadiens' Drouin, Byron set for surgical procedures

The Montreal Canadiens will be without a pair forwards for an indefinite amount of time as Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron both need surgery, head coach Claude Julien told reporters Monday. Drouin is headed for wrist surgery Monday, while Byron will have a knee procedure. Timetables on their returns were not revealed.

Drouin, 24, was injured in Friday's game against the Washington Capitals when he took a hit from Alex Ovechkin. Byron, 30, was injured in the same game. Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 19 games and his 15 points are tied for fourth most on the team. Byron has one goal and three assists in 19 games.

