International Development News
Development News Edition

Randle, Knicks cruise past Cavaliers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:27 IST
Randle, Knicks cruise past Cavaliers
Image Credit: Twiter (@nyknicks)

Julius Randle scored 13 of his game-high 30 points during a pivotal first-quarter run Monday night for the host New York Knicks, who never trailed in a 123-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks are 2-2 since a 108-87 home loss to the Cavaliers on Nov. 10, when team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry held a postgame press conference to express their unhappiness with New York's performance.

The Cavaliers have dropped four straight since routing the Knicks, including the last three by a combined 48 points. Randle's 30-point effort was the first by a Knicks player since Mario Hezonja scored 30 against the Washington Wizards on April 7. It was the 14th 30-point game for Randle and his first since he scored 31 for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns on April 5. Randle signed a three-year deal with New York this summer.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 23 points for the Knicks while rookie RJ Barrett scored 15 points and Damyean Dotson added 11. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 18 points to lead six Cavaliers players in double figures. Collin Sexton and Alfonzo McKinnie each had 14 points while Jordan Clarkson scored 13 points. Brandon Knight added 12 points, and Darius Garland finished with 10 points.

Randle almost singlehandedly keyed the 18-5 run that turned a 10-7 Knicks lead into a 28-12 advantage with 3:02 left in the first. He was the only New York player with multiple baskets during the surge. The Cavaliers pulled within 36-31 early in the second when Porter, McKinnie and Matthew Dellavedova drained 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. But the Knicks followed with an 18-4 run in which Randle and Morris had five points apiece. Randle's 3-pointer with 2:26 left gave New York its biggest lead of the half at 60-39.

The Cavaliers scored 12 of the final 16 points of the half and still were within 70-57 with 8:31 left in the third. But Morris' three-point play ended a 10-3 run for the Knicks, who expanded their lead to 90-65 when Dotson scored five straight points with under four minutes remaining in the quarter. New York led by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal

Asian share markets were mixed in subdued trade on Tuesday, pending clearer news on whether U.S.-China negotiations will reach a preliminary accord to end the prolonged trade war between the worlds two largest economies. There are some ling...

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the House...

Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 3 injured in road mishap near Pune

Two warkaris followers of Lord Vithoba were killed and three sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their dindi group near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several...

Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yields

Japanese policymakers are considering a 50-year government bond issue as a long-term means of putting a floor under super-long interest rates, sources say. Selling such bonds a hot topic after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019