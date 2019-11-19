International Development News
Celtics shake off tough loss, shut down Suns

Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Boston forward Jayson Tatum scored 14 of his season-high 26 points in the third quarter and added a season-high 11 rebounds, and the Celtics outscored the host Phoenix Suns 99-85 to get back on the winning track Monday. Kemba Walker produced 19 points for Boston, and Marcus Smart had 17 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle sprain. Jaylen Brown had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Daniel Theis grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who had a 10-game winning streak broken in a one-point loss at Sacramento on Sunday.

Devin Booker had 20 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points, and Dario Saric had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who posted a season-low in points after winning five of their previous seven games. The Celtics used a 20-4 run late in the second quarter to take a 15-point halftime lead, and the Suns were never closer than nine points thereafter. Walker had seven points in the run, and Smart had six.

The Suns got within 85-73 midway through the fourth quarter before Brad Wanamaker made a 10-footer and a 3-pointer to push the margin back to 17. Wanamaker had 10 points and six assists off the bench. Boston had a 52-45 rebounding advantage and had 12 second-chance points to the Suns' five.

Tatum and Smart had three 3-pointers apiece, but the Celtics made just 12 of 41 (29.3 percent) from long distance. The Suns played without point guard Ricky Rubio, who was sidelined due to back spasms. Rubio, who had double-doubles in four of his past five games, is averaging 13.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 6.3 rebounds. Jevon Carter managed three points and two assists in 24 minutes in his place.

The Suns were 10 of 36 from 3-point range, ending a streak win which they had made at least 11 triples in nine straight games. They had made 15-plus threes in a franchise-record three straight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

