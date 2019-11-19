NFL adjusts Week 13 schedule, Raiders-Chiefs into spotlight slot
An AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium was bumped into the featured spot in the NFL Week 13 game lineup. The league announced Monday that the Dec. 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. The Chiefs are 7-4 after a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City on Monday night. The Raiders are 6-4.
Bumped from that slot on CBS, the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game will be played at 1 p.m. ET. Week 13 includes three Thursday games on Thanksgiving, starting with the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Buffalo Bills in the afternoon game and a primetime pairing between the host Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.
Kansas City beat the Raiders 28-10 in their first meeting of the season in Week 2.
