International Development News
Development News Edition

Football Delhi launches Academy Accreditation and Licensing System

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:57 IST
Football Delhi launches Academy Accreditation and Licensing System

In a bid to improve football, professionalise the set-up and to reach out to every stakeholder in the National Capital Region (NCR), Football Delhi has implemented the Academy Accreditation and Licensing System. Delhi is the first state association to do so.

This is an effort to ensure that every small football academy in the city, including schools and NGO-operated football training centres in the NCR, benefits as Football Delhi tries to spread the sport. The system will be operational from November 23 and all the details will be available online on the official website of FA.

Objective and transparent criteria are being devised to grant licenses to academies and make them a valuable part of the football structure in Delhi. A strict licensing system will be employed so that standards are met and a standardised and professional set-up is created with a bottom-up approach. While the academies will be eligible to fill in forms online and apply for accreditation, a physical visit and evaluation by Football Delhi will complete the process.

"With academy accreditation and licensing system, we are making an attempt to make academies an integral part of the football structure in Delhi. With all the details available on the website, academies will reach out to us and our reviewer will evaluate and monitor the academies," said FA president Shaji Prabhakaran. "If they meet the standardised protocols, they will be granted immediate accreditation and license. However, if they fail, they will be handheld to reach the desired criteria.

"The goal is not to segregate but to integrate so that football can spread to every nook and corner and every academy is an equal stakeholder in the developmental process." Once it starts, the system will also help parents to take an informed decision for shortlisting an academy for their children as there will be a certain set transparent standard which would be reflected in academy star ratings.

There will be three categories of licenses or star ratings (1 to 3 star ratings). Star 3 rating means the academies are the best in Delhi and they will have certain standard in the following areas: coaching staff, facility, medical and safety, child protection policy, calendar of activities, programme, gender equality, and also link with registered football clubs of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

CSB Bank IPO price band set at Rs 193-195, to raise Rs 410 cr

Kerala-based CSB Bank formerly Catholic Syrian Bank on Tuesday announced a public issue of shares to comply with RBI mandate to list, in which stock of up to Rs 410 crore will be sold. The offer involves a fresh issue of shares of face valu...

No NMR service from November 20-24 due to weather conditions

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail NMR service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam stands cancelled from November 20 to 24 due to weather conditions. The entire Nilgiris district, a hilly area, has been experiencing moderate-to-heavy rains for the ...

Quantela Works With Cisco to Launch Outcome-based Project Financing for Smart City Projects

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- Quantela Inc. and Cisco have developed a unique, market disruptive Outcome-based Project Financing Model that will be launched in the Smart City Expo World Congress happening in Barcelona from ...

LG Murmu okays alignment construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has approved the alignment construction of 3.2-km western foreshore road along the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The LG also directed the autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019