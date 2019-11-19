International Development News
Tennis-Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:14 IST
Tennis-Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener
Image Credit: Pixabay

Argentina secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in their opening group stage tie of the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid on Tuesday, courtesy spotless performances in their singles matches. The International Tennis Federation has faced criticism for meddling with the partisan atmosphere generated by the "home and away" format and replacing it with a soccer World Cup-style format featuring 18 nations, in one city, battling over seven days to be crowned champions.

But the Argentina supporters in their blue and white stripes packed the Centre Court and cheered almost every point as Guido Pella eased past Chilean Nicolas Jarry 6-4 6-3 in the opening match. Diego Schwartzman produced a ruthless display to beat Cristian Garin 6-2 6-2, ensuring the 2016 champions started the campaign with a convincing victory in Group C.

"It's the end of the season but I think I played one of the best matches for sure of the year, maybe in my career," said Schwartzman. "I think Guido helped me a lot to be more confident in this match and I played unreal tennis." France, bidding to win their 11th Davis Cup title, made a bright start as the experienced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga raced to a 6-2 6-1 victory over Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Japan, who have arrived without the injured Kei Nishikori, roared back into the encounter with a surprise victory as Yoshihito Nishioka overcame Gael Monfils 7-5 6-2. The tie will be decided with a doubles match on Court 2. Kazakhstan's Davis Cup veteran Mikhail Kukushkin produced a clinical display to beat Dutchman Biotic van de Zandschulp 6-2 6-2.

But Robin Haase dragged the Dutch team back into the contest with a clutch display in the final set tiebreak to beat Alexander Bublik 7-5 3-6 7-6(5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

