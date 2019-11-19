International Development News
Development News Edition

Man City's revenue rises to 535 million pound

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:03 IST
Man City's revenue rises to 535 million pound
Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City's on-field success saw the club's revenues swell to 535 million pound ($692 million) last season as the Premier League champions posted a profit for the fifth straight year. A 20 percent surge in broadcast revenue saw City's income rise from 500.5 million pound in the 2017/18 season.

Pep Guardiola's men completed an unprecedented quadruple of England's domestic trophies by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield. The sale of a host of players unable to break into the first team helped boost profits to 10.1 million pound.

Prior to Sheikh Mansour's takeover of City in 2008, the club's revenue was a mere 87 million pound. Huge losses of over 584 million pound followed during the first six years of their ownership due to massive investment in the playing squad and facilities, including the 200 million pound Etihad Campus training ground.

However, a boom in commercial and broadcast revenue brought about by continued qualification for the Champions League and four Premier League titles in the past eight seasons has seen City post a profit in each of the past five years. "As intended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour, our organisation is now at a level of maturity that enables us to plan on multi-year cycles both in terms of our management of squads and more widely across the business," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.

"This strategic planning has allowed us to create an environment in which continued on-pitch success is both possible and likely, and financial sustainability is a reality." City's income is still dwarfed by local rivals Manchester United's 627 million pound revenue for the 2018/19 season.

However, the gap between the two will be significantly closer this season with United expecting their income to fall to between 560-580 million pound due to a lack of Champions League football. City's figures for this season will also be bolstered by a club record kit deal with Puma worth a reported 65 million pound a season over the next 10 years.

However, the club are still under scrutiny due to an investigation from UEFA into alleged breaches of financial fair play (FFP). The investigation into City is based on leaked emails published last year by German magazine Der Spiegel that City flouted FFP regulations by inflating the value of sponsorship deals.

Possible punishments include a ban from the Champions League, a transfer ban or a fine. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights office warns over 'trumped-up' arrests in Nicaragua

The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday criticized the arrest of 16 anti-government protesters in Nicaragua accused of arms trafficking, saying that the charges appeared to have been trumped-up. On Monday, Nicaraguan authorities said the 16...

Russia condemns U.S. decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow

Russia strongly condemns the U.S. decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Irans Fordow nuclear facility and believes the decision violates U.S. international commitments, Russias foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.Moscow...

Tennis-Murray can be Britain's Davis Cup trump card

Britains Leon Smith could be the envy of the other 17 Davis Cup captains this week with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray up his sleeve as a surprise second singles player.With Murray having undergone hip-resurfacing surgery in Jan...

Poland's PiS withdraws social security reform bill

Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party said on Tuesday it was withdrawing a bill to raise social security contributions for high earners, throwing doubt over its plans to achieve a balanced budget in 2020. The reform, which had met with c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019