Report: 76ers' Brown to coach Australia at Olympics
Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is nearing a deal to coach the Australian national team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Brown previously coached the Aussies at the 2012 Summer Games in London, where he led them to the quarterfinals and finished with a 3-3 record.
Brown, 58, has extensive professional coaching experience in Australia. He served as head coach of the North Melbourne Giants (1993-98) and Sydney Kings (2000-02) in the National Basketball League before moving to the NBA. He is in his seventh season as head coach of the Sixers and is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Philadelphia lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals both years.
