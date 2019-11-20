International Development News
Development News Edition

Blazers' Anthony to start; Lillard (back) sidelined

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Portland
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 06:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 06:09 IST
Blazers' Anthony to start; Lillard (back) sidelined
Image Credit: Flickr

Forward Carmelo Anthony officially joined the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, while star guard Damian Lillard sat out with back spasms. "Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," said Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The Trail Blazers activated Anthony prior to Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Coach Terry Stotts told reporters Anthony would start at power forward and play about 20 minutes. "If he was ready to start, he was going to start," Stotts said.

Lillard was scratched due to the back soreness he has dealt with for close to a week. Lillard is just 10-for-46 shooting over the past three games. It wasn't immediately known whether Lillard will miss more than one game. He is averaging 28.6 points and 7.1 assists in 14 games.

According to reports, Anthony's one-year, non-guaranteed contract is worth up to $2.15 million. The 10-time All-Star has not played a game in the NBA since Nov. 8, 2018 with the Houston Rockets. Houston traded him to Chicago on Jan. 22 and the Bulls waived him on Feb. 1.

Anthony, 35, holds career NBA averages of 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.02 steals in 1,064 games (1,056 starts) over 16 seasons with Denver, New York, Oklahoma City and Houston. The Blazers granted Anthony's request to return to the league in uniform number 00 and he is expected to provide offense for Portland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Israel says attacks military targets in Syria in retaliation for Tuesday rockets

Israel attacked Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria on Wednesday in what it said was retaliation for rockets fired toward Israel the day before, military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Avichay Adraee said.Syrias air defenses were abl...

Israel says strikes dozens of Iranian, Syrian targets in Syria

Israeli aircraft struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, in what it described as a retaliatory attack.In response to the rockets fired by an Iranian force from Syrian territory at Israel...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Ferguson's NZ test debut delayed, misses out against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Fergusons long wait for a test debut continues after he was overlooked on Wednesday for the side to face England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui.Captain Kane Williamson told reporter...

US pardons for war criminals send disturbing signal to the world: UN rights wing

A presidential pardon for two United States soldiers accused of war crimes, and a sentence reduction for a third, run against the letter and the spirit of international law which requires accountability for such violations, the United Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019