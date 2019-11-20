International Development News
Duclair's 2 goals help Senators clip Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:01 IST
Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and the visiting Ottawa Senators edged the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night. Duclair also had two goals in the Senators' 5-2 home victory over Detroit earlier this season. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk tallied the other Ottawa goals. Anders Nilsson made 35 saves.

Robby Fabbri, Valtteri Filppula, and Anthony Mantha scored for the Wings. Jonathan Bernier had 29 saves. The Red Wings led 2-1 after the first period.

Duclair gave the Senators the lead at 3:08 of the first. Thomas Chabot flipped the puck from near his blue line to Duclair, who knocked it down with his glove and found himself behind the defense. He deked Bernier and slid the puck past the goalie's left skate. Fabbri scored his third goal -- at 9:57 of the first -- since being traded by St. Louis two weeks ago. He took a shot from the right side that trickled past Nilsson along the crease. Ottawa forward Logan Brown touched the puck with his skate and it went into the net.

Filppula scored the Wings' first short-handed goal since last March during a two-on-two rush at 18:32. Darren Helm fed him the puck in the slot and he lifted it above Nilsson's left shoulder. Ottawa scored three times in the second to take a 4-2 lead.

Duclair scored at the five-minute mark when he skated around defenseman Mike Green at the right circle and beat Bernier on his stick side. Brown picked up an assist. Pageau scored 57 seconds later when he picked up a loose puck near center ice, got behind the defense and beat Bernier through the five hole.

Duclair set up the next goal, at 10:22, when he skated in along the left side, went behind the goal line and found Tkachuk in front of the net. The Wings had the first 14 shots on goal in the third period but didn't break through until Bernier went to the bench for an extra skater. Mantha took a shot from the right circle that just snuck inside the goal post at the 17:14 mark.

