Doping-Russian runner's suspension for working with banned coach lifted -AIU

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 15:53 IST
Doping-Russian runner's suspension for working with banned coach lifted -AIU
Representative Image

Russian 400m runner Artyom Denmukhametov's suspension for working with banned coach Vladimir Kazarin has been lifted by the IAAF global athletics body, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said. Denmukhametov was charged and provisionally suspended in June for working with Kazarin, who was banned for life after a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found he had given athletes banned performance-enhancing drugs.

"The IAAF disciplinary tribunal has dismissed charges of prohibited association against Russian athlete Artyom Denmukhametov," the AIU said on Twitter on Tuesday. "As a consequence, the provisional suspension of the athlete is lifted."

WADA rules stipulate that athletes are not allowed to receive training, strategy, nutritional or medical advice from coaches or medical staff serving doping bans and face sanctions if they do. The provisional suspension barred Denmukhametov from participating in any competition or activity in athletics pending a final decision at a hearing conducted under IAAF Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, added in its Twitter post that Denmukhametov had exercised his right under the World Anti-Doping Code for the ruling details not to be published. Russia's athletics federation has been suspended since a 2015 WADA-commissioned report found evidence of mass doping in the sport.

But some Russian athletes, including two-time world champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene, have been cleared by the IAAF to compete internationally after demonstrating that they are training in a doping-free environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

