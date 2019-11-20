International Development News
Development News Edition

Shami can be deadly on any surface, with any ball, says Wriddhiman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:51 IST
Shami can be deadly on any surface, with any ball, says Wriddhiman

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday brushed aside concerns about pink ball being a challenge for bowlers like Mohammed Shami who, according to him, can be trusted to come good irrespective of the ball's colour or the nature of the surface. India will take on Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. Shami had a match-haul of seven wickets among the Indian pace attack's collective haul of 14 scalps in the home team's innings and 130-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

"With the form they (Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav) are in, the pink ball is not a factor. Especially (Mohammed) Shami, he can be deadly on any wicket. He has pace and is able to extract reverse swing," Saha said when asked whether colour of the ball will make more difference. Saha said that they haven't yet checked how much movement is on offer as far as pink ball is concerned.

"We are yet to see the movement of the pink ball. But the colour of the ball won't matter with the current form of our pacers," Saha added. A handful of Indian players, including Bengal's Shami and Saha, have pink ball experience in domestic cricket but the wicketkeeper pointed out that it was a Kookaburra.

"The only change is the colour of the ball. It's made differently. There's also a change in the timing and picking the ball a bit difficult in twilight. It may help the pacers but will be challenging for the batsmen," Saha said. The Indian wicketkeeper also seemed concerned about the colour of the sightscreen which would be white.

"In white ball cricket, we have black background and the feel remains the same even after it gets old. But here we have to see the backdrop. If it's not clear, it will be challenging for the wicketkeeper as well," he said. "I stand near the slip fielders only. Our pacers at times deliver with a wobbly seam position. I will face the same challenge as them (slip fielders). But we have to accept the conditions offered to us. It's the way forward." PTI TAP KHS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FIR against Yash Raj Films for 'pocketing' Rs 100 cr royalties

An FIR was registered against Yash Raj Films Company and its directors for allegedly pocketing Rs 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society IPRS by Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Mumbai Po...

BMW upgrades entire petrol model range in India to conform to BS VI emission norms

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has upgraded its entire petrol vehicle range in India to conform to BS VI emission regulations. The automaker said it is now working to upgrade its diesel range to conform to stricter emission...

FOREX-Dollar gains as trade tensions fuel demand; Fed minutes due

The dollar edged higher on Wednesday as worsening U.S.-China relations fuelled demand for the greenback before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting where it raised interest rates for the third time this ye...

BMW India Offers BS-VI Variants Across the Entire Product Portfolio

BMW Group Plant Chennai starts local production of BS-VI diesel vehicles ahead of the timelineGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India First in the segment to offer BS-VI petrol variants across all models. Prices to increase by up to 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019