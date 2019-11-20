International Development News
Development News Edition

Basketball -King Kokoskov named Serbia coach for Olympic push

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:42 IST
Basketball -King Kokoskov named Serbia coach for Olympic push
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sacramento Kings assistant coach Igor Kokoskov has taken charge of his native Serbia in a bid to steer them to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Balkan nation's basketball federation (KSS) said on Wednesday.

Kokoskov will continue in a dual role as an assistant to Kings' head coach Luke Walton as he aims to steer Serbia through the Olympic basketball qualifiers next June. "We are delighted to have a coach of Kokoskov's quality at the helm as we look forward to the Olympic qualifiers," KSS president Predrag Danilovic said.

"We are very grateful to the Sacramento Kings, notably (general manager) Vlade Divac for making this happen," added Danilovic, a former shooting guard who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat in the 1990s. Divac, a former Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers center is also the vice-president of basketball operations at the Kings, whose roster includes Serbians Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica.

Predrag Stojakovic, who steered the former Yugoslavia to the 2002 World Cup title alongside Divac in Indianapolis and won the 2011 NBA title with the Mavericks, is the franchise's director of player personnel and development. Kokoskov, who was in charge of the Phoenix Suns last season after guiding Slovenia to the 2017 European Championship, said being named Serbia's head coach was a privilege.

"It is a great honor for me and my family because I know only too well just how much affection people in Serbia have for their national basketball team. "I am also aware of the great expectations, given the high standards and the success we've had with past generations. It's a dream come true to have a shot at emulating those feats."

BIG STAGE As an independent nation, Serbia has won four silver medals on the big stage - having finished on the podium at the 2009 European Championship, the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 Olympics and Eurobasket 2017.

They were beaten in 2017 final by fellow former Yugoslavs Sloveniam coached by Kokoskov who got the better of his counterpart Aleksandar Djordjevic and has now succeeded him as Serbia coach. Djordjevic stepped down after Serbia finished fifth at this year's World Cup in China after a 94-89 fifth-to-eighth place playoff win over the United States failed to save his job.

The country's capital Belgrade will host one of the four Olympic qualifying tournaments from June 23-28, with only the winners going through to join the eight qualified nations. Apart from hosts Japan and holders the United States, world champions Spain, Argentina, France, Australia, Iran, and Nigeria have also punched their tickets to the Games.

Kokoskov acknowledged that operating in a dual role would be a massive job and he thanked the Kings for allowing him to take over as Serbia coach. "I am very grateful to the Kings to allow this venture as I work here on a daily basis," he said.

"I took this challenge on because after 20 years in the NBA at various levels, I want to give something back to my country too."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse

South African Airways SAA has nearly no cash left and may miss salary payments this month, a board member said on Wednesday, as a crippling six-day strike has pushed the state-owned airline to the brink of financial collapse.The standoff be...

RPT-Spain set for tourism record as U.S. visitors counter Brexit blues

Spain is on track for a record year of tourist arrivals, the seventh straight year of new highs, with U.S. and Asian visitors countering the disruption of Brexit and collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook, the industry minister said on Wedne...

FACTBOX-'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. Quotations from U.S. Ambassador to the European ...

Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements -SPA

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it completely rejected Washingtons statement on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, state news agency SPA reported.U.S. President Donald Trumps administration on Monday abandoned the position held by the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019