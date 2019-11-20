Bulls' Porter (foot) out at least two more weeks

Chicago Bulls swingman Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least two more weeks as he recovers from a left foot injury. The team said Wednesday that Porter underwent another MRI, and the scan showed bone bruising that didn't show up on the first MRI. The bruising is "consistent with his ongoing symptoms," the Bulls disclosed in a statement.

Porter has not played since the Bulls' 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 6. In 12 minutes in that game, he collected 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Before the injury, he had started all nine games for the Bulls to start the season, averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

In his seventh NBA season, which also included 41 games with the Washington Wizards in 2018-19, Porter has career averages of 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds in 408 games (295 starts).

