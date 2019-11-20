International Development News
Development News Edition

Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:20 IST
Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR
Image Credit: Flickr

The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Jones, who is the Dolphins' longest-tenured player, sustained a shoulder injury in Miami's 37-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $60 million contract he signed in March 2017. Jones had 27 tackles and one pass defense in four games this season. He dealt with multiple injuries in 2019, including a chest ailment that sidelined him for four contests.

Jones has recorded 776 tackles, 21 interceptions, 10.5 sacks, and four defensive touchdowns in 128 career games since being selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. McCain, 26, also sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Bills. He posted 25 tackles and two interceptions in nine games this season.

The Dolphins on Wednesday signed safety Adrian Colbert off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, activated rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel from injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from the practice squad. The team also placed wide receiver Gary Jennings on injured reserve. Colbert, 26, had 58 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 21 games with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-18.

Van Ginkel, who was selected by the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve prior to playing in a regular-season game. Willis has spent most of the season on Miami's practice squad while Jennings made his NFL debut last week but did not record a catch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Saudi king blames Iran for "chaos", says strikes failed to hurt kingdom's development

Saudi Arabias King Salman struck a defiant note against the kingdoms enemies, saying on Wednesday that missile and drone strikes it blames on Iran had not halted development and reiterating that Riyadh will not hesitate to defend itself. In...

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

The actor Jussie Smollett has sued the city of Chicago and multiple police officers for malicious prosecution, claiming they caused him economic harm, mental anguish and distress.Smollett made his accusation in a counterclaim made public on...

UPDATE 2-Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in 3 weeks

UK stocks fell on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7 following disappointing quarterly sales. The FTSE ...

Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR

The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Jones, who is the Dolphins longest-tenured player, sustained a shoulde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019