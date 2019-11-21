International Development News
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs fire head coach Babcock

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 03:51 IST
Maple Leafs fire head coach Babcock
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Toronto Maple Leafs fired Mike Babcock on Wednesday and promoted Sheldon Keefe from their AHL franchise to take over head coaching duties. Babcock, 56, was in his fifth season the Maple Leafs, posting a 173-133-45 regular-season record and an 8-12 mark in three postseason appearances. Toronto is 9-10-4 this season and is winless in its past six games (0-5-1), its longest losing streak since an 0-5-1 stretch from Feb. 27-March 7, 2016.

"Over parts of the last five seasons, Mike has played an integral role in changing the direction of our franchise," Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. "Mike's commitment and tireless work ethic has put our organization in a better place and we are extremely grateful and appreciative of the foundation he has helped us build here. At this time, we collectively felt that it was best to make a change to Sheldon Keefe."

The Maple Leafs lost 4-2 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday after holding a player-only meeting. They play at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game road trip. "We collectively have to pull our way out of this, so that involves everyone -- that's myself in management, our staff, the players and coaching staff alike," general manager Kyle Dubas told NHL.com on Tuesday at the general managers meetings. "We've all got to find our way through and continue to analyze that and how we can all help each other. ...

"I think I will be disappointed if in the coming days, weeks, we don't begin to show a greater resolve and strength and fortitude to get back to playing the way that we've shown even earlier this season, and doing that for 60 minutes and doing that for days and months at a time. That's what we think our capabilities are." Keefe, 39, was 199-89-22-9 in four-plus seasons with Toronto Marlies, who twice won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's top team in the regular season. Keefe went 38-21 in four postseason appearances and led the Marlies to their first Calder Cup championship in 2018.

Keefe was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1999 and played in 125 games with the franchise from 2000 to 2003. The Maple Leafs did not make any other changes to their coaching staff.

Toronto was Babcock's third stop as a head coach, with previous stints in Anaheim (2002-04) and Detroit (2005-2015), where he won a Stanley Cup in 2008. He has a career NHL coaching record of 700-418-19-164.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Accounting executive at Apple supplier JDI embezzled $5.25 mln -Asahi

Japan Display Inc dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen 5.25 million of the companys money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday.A spoke...

Trail Blazers waive Gasol, could become coach

Six-time All-Star Pau Gasol has been waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, the 7-foot-1 power forward said Wednesday. Signed in July as a free agent, Gasol, 39, did not play a game this season while trying to recover from surgery on his lef...

UPDATE 1-Huawei files application in Canada to stay extradition of CFO

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed an application to a Canadian court to immediately stay the extradition proceedings of the companys Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, a company spokesman said on Wednesday...

Russia air raids, regime strikes in Syria kill at least 21: Monitor

Attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assads forces and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 21 civilians including 10 children in rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019