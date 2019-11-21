International Development News
Development News Edition

D/N Test is win-win only when standard of cricket isn't compromised: Tendulkar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 11:16 IST
D/N Test is win-win only when standard of cricket isn't compromised: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is all for the buzz and eyeballs that India's first ever Day/Night Test has generated but at the same time would like the stakeholders to ensure that quality of cricket is not compromised at any level. India are the last among top Test playing nations to join the 'pink ball bandwagon' as they take on Bangladesh in Kolkata from Friday but the cricket icon would like to wait and watch as how things pan out.

"The whole thing is to bring in more people in the stadium adds a new element to Test cricket. That is important but at the same time, I feel we should also evaluate after the game, how much dew was there and whether cricket -- the standard of play -- was compromised there," the cricket legend told PTI in an exclusive interview. Tendulkar, who had earlier voiced his concern about tackling the dew factor, said the Indian cricket think-tank should do a postmortem after the match gets over.

"I think there are two sides to it. One is to bring more spectators, but also at the same time, not compromising the standard of play. If the ball starts getting wet and if the game starts getting affected, then I think we need to sit back and decide what we want to do. If both these things come together then I think it's a win-win story," the maestro said. "But if there's going to be some dew and if those elements don't allow you to produce good cricket, then there could be a meeting where they can discuss and do a post-mortem on how the event was."

Tendulkar is headlining a list of dignitaries who will be present for India's first ever pink ball experiment, four years after Australia set the ball rolling against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval. "It's a good thing. We've shown that we also as a nation want to move forward and try out new things. We try and then we see whether it's successful or not. Success should not be just measured by the number of people inside the stadium. I think that is just one aspect," he said.

Asked whether spinners will have to be effective with the pink ball on a grassy pitch, the cricket icon straightway pointed out the Perth Test last year where Nathan Lyon returned with a match-winning eight-wicket haul to seal Australia's 146-run win. "Generally, people feel spinners cannot do much on hard and grassy surfaces. But if you see, last year when India went to Australia, on the Perth pitch (new Stadium), which was helping pacers, Nathan Lyon did well."

The SG pink ball is yet to be used in a D/N match in India as Duleep Trophy was played with kookaburra. "I think if you're trying out new things and there always be a first time," he said.

As the discussion veered towards India's pace attack, Tendulkar attributed it to their peak fitness.

"We've got got all three bowlers who are bowling 140kph. It's not so often that we get to see all quicks bowling in 140kph and also bowling well. The seam position is really nice. And the areas that they are hitting consistently is very good. "They have done a very good job. I think it's lot to do with fitness. If you are fit, then you are able to bowl longer spells. I think what is happening is that most of the teams are not batting that long. I don't think anyone has batted for a day and a half, right? PTI TAP KHS

KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Thyssenkrupp scraps dividend for first time in six years as pain continues

Thyssenkrupp on Thursday scrapped its dividend after its full-year net loss widened five-fold, raising pressure on new Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz to sell the groups elevator division as an operational turnaround seems distant.The ...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he has conked o...

A Green Partnership: GKN Additive Enables Mass-production of Energy-efficient Industrial Burners for Kueppers Solutions

GKN Additive, a leader in the metal additive manufacturing AM market, and&#160;Kueppers Solutions, a specialist for industrial combustion technology, announced their strategic partnership today. By mass-producing highly energy-efficient mix...

NBA roundup: Clippers win OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019