Shanahan, 49ers aim to get home-field edge vs. Packers

  Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:06 IST
The Green Bay Packers will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could wind up deciding home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. If that's not enough, the connections between these two rising powers run deep.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is a month shy of his 40th birthday, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur, a week past his 40th birthday, are close friends who worked together on staff in Houston, Washington, and Atlanta. "Matt and I spent a lot of time together," Shanahan said. "We were pretty good friends, too. We challenged the heck out of each other. We had a lot of good, hard arguments and I think we both made each other better through it all."

LaFleur and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were roommates while on the coaching staff at Central Michigan in 2004. "Robert, he's one of my closest friends in life," LaFleur said.

Meanwhile, LaFleur's brother, Mike LaFleur, is the 49ers' passing game coordinator. Shanahan and Matt LaFleur are among the frontrunners for NFL Coach of the Year honors. Shanahan entered this season on shaky ground, having gone 10-22 in his first two seasons, but is 9-1 this season behind an 8-0 start.

In his first season, LaFleur has the Packers (8-2) in position to snap a two-year playoff drought and is one win away from being the Packers' first rookie coach to post a nine-win season. "I feel like we see it so much alike," LaFleur said. "That's a byproduct of working with somebody for so long and having a lot of conversations about it. I feel like he's taught me how to see the game."

Shanahan and LaFleur are offensive-minded head coaches. The starting point for both teams in the running game. The 49ers have a deep backfield led by big-play Matt Breida and veteran Tevin Coleman. The Packers have the one-two punch of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, both of whom are averaging more than five yards per carrying over the past six weeks. Both teams even use a fullback -- a rarity in today's NFL.

The big difference offensively is at quarterback, with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers having a sizable edge over counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, is 10th in the league with a 102.7 passer rating and has 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Garoppolo is 13th with a passer rating of 97.7 and has 18 touchdown passes, but his 10 interceptions rank tied for fourth-most in the league. The 49ers have the sizeable edge on defense, though. They are tied for the league lead with 39 sacks. Arik Armstead (eight), Nick Bosa (seven), Dee Ford (6.5) and DeForest Buckner (five) give the 49ers the only quartet of players with five-plus sacks. That group fuels a defense that ranks second in defensive passer rating (72.3) and fourth in interceptions (11).

"They've had a number of sacks, which is obviously helping not only their overall yardage but the back end as well because the back end knows the ball's got to come out at a certain time," Rodgers said. "There are not any holes in this defense. It's solid from the front seven to the back end as well. They're playing really well together. It's going to be a really good test for us." Green Bay is coming off its bye and didn't have anyone out of practice on Wednesday due to injuries. San Francisco, on the other hand, was without tight end George Kittle, receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, running back Matt Breida and defensive end Dee Ford, among others.

