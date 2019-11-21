International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia storm back as Pakistan wickets clatter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:36 IST
Australia storm back as Pakistan wickets clatter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins led an Australian fightback as Pakistan lost five wickets for just 19 runs after lunch on the opening day of the first cricket Test at the Gabba on Thursday. At tea, Pakistan was 125 for five, with Asad Shafiq not out on 18 and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan alongside him on 19.

The visitors had frustrated the Australian pace attack in the first session, going into lunch at 57-0 with openers Azhar Ali and Shan Masood unbeaten on 28 and 21 respectively. The pair began to open up after the break with some sparkling attacking shots, but Hazlewood and fellow quick Cummins, at last, found their length and began to turn the screws.

The pressure began to tell and with the score on 75, Masood waved at a Cummins delivery outside off stump and got an edge to Steve Smith at second slip. Azhar went the next ball when he edged Hazlewood to Joe Burns at first slip before Haris Sohail (1) and Babar Azam (1) fell in quick succession to poor shots as the visitors crashed to 78-4.

When Nathan Lyon had Iftikhar Ahmed caught at bat-pad for seven, Pakistan was reeling at 94 for five before Shafiq and Rizwan steadied the ship in the half-hour before tea. Pakistan earlier won the toss and chose to bat on a hot and humid morning in Brisbane.

Azhar and Masood began cautiously against the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc (1-35) and Hazlewood (2-30), who bowled quickly but without ever really troubling the Pakistan openers. The visitors crawled to 33 at the first drinks break and took almost two hours to reach 50, bringing up the half-century opening stand with a Masood boundary through the square leg in the penultimate over before lunch.

Pakistan had earlier caused a major surprise when they left out experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas, opting instead for pacemen Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan and 16-year-old Naseem Shah, who were impressive in their lead-up game against Australia A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Banned drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Kolkata, 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested after banned drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized from their possession in Hastings area here, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-FICN team of the Special Task Force STF of Kolkata Police ha...

Mayawati blames govt for BHU controversy

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday blamed the government for the controversy at Banaras Hindu University BHU over the appointment of a Muslim scholar as Sanskrit teacher, and said education and politics of religion or caste cannot be linked...

ANC lawmaker arrested on corruption charge - S.Africa police

A senior lawmaker for South Africas governing African National Congress party was arrested on Thursday on a corruption charge and released on bail after a court appearance, police said. Bongani Bongo, a former state security minister under ...

European shares slide as trade worries ramp up again

European shares slid on Thursday after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong fueled more worries that a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing would not be formed anytime soon.Most European subsectors were deep in the red, with miners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019