International Development News
Development News Edition

Content with one fight every 5-6 months: Vijender

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:58 IST
Content with one fight every 5-6 months: Vijender
Image Credit: Flickr

Gearing up for his 12th professional bout in four years, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh on Thursday said he is content with his progress in the circuit despite the fight schedule not being particularly busy. The 34-year-old, who is undefeated so far, will square off against Ghana's two-time former Commonwealth super middle-weight (76kg) champion Charles Adamu in Dubai on Friday.

Adamu is eight years older to him. "I don't expect him to put up too much of a challenge because I have noticed he is slower than me. So, despite his experience, I think I will have the edge," Vijender told PTI from Dubai on the eve of the 10-round clash.

"So I am relaxed, nothing to worry there," he added. Adamu comes into the contest with an experience of 47 bouts, of which he has won 33 (26 knockouts). The Ghanian is also an Olympian and won a bronze medal for his country in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Given that he wasn't particularly worried about how things might pan out on Friday, Vijender spoke of his future plans. "I will probably be fighting in India next and people can expect that to be a big one. Obviously I can't give out the full details for now," he said.

His most recent fight was in July, when he made his debut in the USA after being signed by Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions. He didn't compete at all in 2018 and his last appearance in front of home fans was back in December 2017 in Jaipur. "Once in five-six months suits me just fine because I also need to spend time with my family. It's already been two months since I have been with my wife and children and it is difficult for me to manage beyond that," said the former Olympic bronze-medallist.

The six-footer from Haryana also said that he would be fighting in the US too but before all that is Friday's showdown, the one for which he has prepared by sparring a little bit more than usual. "I have actually taken quite a beating during those sessions. Hopefully, that would mean lesser work when I compete because I will be already battle-hardened," he quipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks slip as divestment drive fails to offset global woes; Tata Steel drops 3.35 pc

Equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday as the governments latest reforms push failed to stem profit-booking amid the protracted US-China tensions. After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent,...

Senior Christian Democrats rally behind would-be successor to Germany's Merkel

Senior members of Germanys ruling party are rallying around their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, before a weekend congress at which she hopes to show she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. Kramp-Karrenbauer, wh...

EXCLUSIVE-German exports to United States jump despite trade tensions

Strong German exports to the United States helped Europes largest economy to avoid a recession in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, as companies benefitted from a weaker euro and trade diversion linked to the U.S.-China tariff dis...

Cabinet reflects on positive outcomes of investment conferences

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says the recent investment conferences signal a strong vote of confidence in the South African economy.Addressing reporters at a Post Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Pretoria, the Minister said Cab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019