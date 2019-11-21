The following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-PINK-IND-LD PREVIEW

Pink Revolution in City of Joy: India clear favourites in maiden Day/Night Test By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-PINK-FUTURE D/N Test can be one-off but not regular feature: Kohli

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Day/Night Test can be a "one-off thing but not a regular scenario," India captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday, asserting that beauty of facing a red cherry on a nervy morning shouldn't be compromised for entertainment's sake.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI

Will play D/N Test in Australia only if there is practice game: Kohli By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli is open to the idea of Day/Night Test in Australia next year provided his team is allocated a practice match, something which wasn't on the table during the 2017-18 tour Down Under.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-PINK-FIELDING Kohli says pink ball feels like heavy hockey ball, braces up for fielding challenges

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) The pink ball feels like a "heavy hockey ball" to Virat Kohli, who is extremely wary of the challenges its weight, hardness and colour could pose while fielding.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW

D/N Test is win-win only when standard of cricket isn't compromised: Tendulkar By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Sachin Tendulkar is all for the buzz and eyeballs that India's first ever Day/Night Test has generated but at the same time would like the stakeholders to ensure that quality of cricket is not compromised at any level.

SPO-CRI-PINK-LD MOMINUL

A practice match with pink ball would have been helpful, rues Mominul By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque on Thursday rued that his team didn't get a practice game to prepare before taking on India in their first-ever Day/Night Test.

SPO-CRI-IND-TEAMS Bhuvneshwar returns for T20s, ODIs against West Indies, skipper Kohli also back

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) A fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday made a comeback to the Indian teams for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against the West Indies while captain Virat Kohli returned after skipping the T20s against Bangladesh.

SPO-SHOOT-3RD LD IND Golden Trio: Manu, Elavenil, Divyansh claim top honours in shooting World Cup Finals

Putian (China), Nov 21 (PTI) India's young shooters touched another sensational high with Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar winning gold medals in their respective events for the country's best-ever show in the ISSF World Cup Finals here on Thursday.

SPO-DAVIS-PAES I don't ask about location or opponent when it comes to playing for India: Paes

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Worrying about the venue is never an option when it comes to playing for India, asserted Leander Paes, days after several of his colleagues expressed reservations about travelling to Islamabad for their Davis Cup tie.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-CHHETRI

Chhetri is like 29-year-old, there's no replacement for him: Stimac New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian football coach Igor Stimac feels that talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri is "playing like a 29-year-old" and remains irreplaceable for the next few years.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOMEN

India Women claim 5-0 T20 series sweep over West Indies Providence (Guyana), Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team completed a 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies after half centuries from Veda Krishnamurthy and Jemimah Rodrigues, complemented by the bowlers' clinical show, steered the side to a 61-run triumph in the fifth and final T20 International here.

SPO-CRI-PINK-GAMBHIR

Pacers will be more effective if captains use them under lights: Gambhir New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels the India and Bangladesh captains need to be innovative while handling their pacers with the pink ball, including using them frequently under lights for more effectiveness.

SPO-BAD-IND

Korea Masters: Srikanth, Sameer exit, Indian challenge ends Gwangju (Korea), Nov 21 (PTI) Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma suffered straight-game losses in the men's singles second round to bring down curtains on Indian challenge at the Gwangju Korea Masters here on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-IND-LD STIMAC

Stimac disappointed at India going out of WC reckoning, cites injury to players as main reason New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian football head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday said he was disappointed with the side's performance in the last few matches and cited injury to key players as the main reason behind the country going out of reckoning of a World Cup berth.

SPO-CRI-LD MUSHTAQ

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Delhi beat Maha by 77 runs but Dhawan fails again Surat, Nov 21 (PTI) Opener Shikhar Dhawan's lean patch continued but Delhi still managed to register a comfortable 77-run win over Maharashtra in their opening Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Thursday.

SPO-CHESS-IND

Tata Steel Chess: Anand eyes London berth Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will have London on mind when he starts his campaign in the second edition of the Tata Steel Chess tournament, part of this year's Grand Chess Tour, here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)