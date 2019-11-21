International Development News
Development News Edition

Its good to have Mourinho back in EPL: Micah Richards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:07 IST
Its good to have Mourinho back in EPL: Micah Richards

Describing Jose Mourinho as a top manager, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on Thursday said it would be difficult for him initially and it is good to have him back in the Premier League. Its nice to have him (Mourinho) back, because hes a character, isnt he? When he was the manager at Chelsea, he was a manager that any player would have loved to have played under, Richards told reporters here.

Mourinho, who was previously with English Premier League (EPL) clubs Chelsea and Manchester United, took a new assignment with Tottenham on Wednesday. So to have him (Mourinho) back in the Premier League is only going to be good. Its going to be challenging for him because having been at Chelsea and Man United and then going to Spurs (Tottenham), it will be difficult for him at the start.

"But hes a top manager. If its not this season, Im sure next season they will be challenging for the title, added Richards, a former England international. Richards, who played for Man City for 10 years (2005- 2015), was speaking after the English Premier League champions launched a community football project titled 'Goals for Life' in Mumbai to promote education.

Meanwhile, the former City centre-back Richards also heaped praise on the Indian Super League (ISL), saying it is getting better. I have friends playing here (in India -- Matthew Kilgallon and Matt Mills), they have spoken highly about the league (ISL).

"I have not seen the games in England, but each one of my friends who have been here said they enjoy playing. It is a good league and getting better, said Richards, who won the EPL title with City in 2011-12 season. Kilgallon plays for the Hyderabad FC, while Mills played for the now-defunct FC Pune City.

He also spoke about English football and its progress and how players were making it to the national team at a young age..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Grandal, White Sox agree to four-year, $73M contract

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, 73 million contract with free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal will receive 18.25 million per season through 2023 on a contract that sets a franchise record for total mone...

UPDATE 2-Justice Department watchdog to release report on Russia probe Dec 9

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said he expects to be able to release on Dec. 9 a long-awaited report on the origins of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In a letter sent...

Former Twitter worker accused of spying for Saudi Arabia can be released on bond

A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia may be freed pending trial, a U.S. District Court judge ruled on Thursday.Ahmad Abouammo and two other men were indicted earlier this month on spying charges in a case that pu...

Hostel fee hike: JNU says misinformation campaign being run

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday said it has a deficit of more than Rs 45 crore and there is a misinformation campaign being run in the name of hostel fee hike. The JNU, in a statement, said the deficit is large because of the hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019