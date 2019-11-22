Soccer-Real's Vazquez breaks toe in freak gym accident - reports

International Development News
Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez will be out of action for weeks after breaking his toe by dropping a weight on it while working out in the gym, Spanish media reported on Thursday. Real confirmed the 28-year-old will miss several matches and, if the media reports are true, Vazquez will become the latest high-profile footballer sidelined by a bizarre injury.

His Real team mate Marco Asensio was forced to miss a Champions League game in 2017 after a cut caused by shaving his legs with a razor became infected. Goalkeeper Santiago Canizares missed out on a spot in Spain's 2002 World Cup squad after severing a tendon in his toe when he dropped a bottle of aftershave on it. Seville's Ever Banega was ruled out for six months in 2012 after forgetting to apply the handbrake on his car while filling up with petrol, causing it to roll onto his foot and break his ankle.

Vazquez joins James Rodriguez, Nacho and Asensio on the injury list ahead of second-placed Real's game against Real Sociedad, who sit two points behind them.

