Report: Magic C Vucevic (ankle) to miss at least four weeks

  • Reuters
  • Florida
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 01:45 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 01:43 IST
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic will miss at least four weeks with a right ankle injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday. Vucevic was injured while defending Norman Powell on a drive to the basket in the second quarter of Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Vucevic had three points, five rebounds and five assists before he was injured.

A first-time All-Star last season, Vucevic was spotted using crutches to leave the locker room after the game. Vucevic, who was the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, averages a team co-leading 17.1 points per game and team-best 11.6 rebounds this season.

The 29-year-old is averaging 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in 550 career games with the Philadelphia 76ers and Magic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

