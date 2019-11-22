Review blunders haunt New Zealand against England

New Zealand's troubles with cricket's Decision Review System proved costly yet again Friday after opener Tom Latham went cheaply at the start of their reply to England's 353 in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Latham walked without question when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran.

But had the Black Caps sought a review, they would have found Hot Spot detected the ball had shaved the inside edge of the bat. It is the second time in the match New Zealand have not sought a review when they should have done.

In England's first innings, New Zealand stayed quiet when an appeal for a Rory Burns caught-behind was turned down when the batsman was on 10 and the total 14. Again, replays showed there had been a nick and the fortunate Burns went on to make 52.

During this year's cliff-hanger World Cup final, eventually decided on the boundary countback rule after the game was tied, New Zealand wasted their one review which ultimately brought about the early dismissal of Ross Taylor. Early in the innings Martin Guptill was given out lbw and when he appealed, replays clearly showed he did not get an edge on the ball.

Later in the innings, the in-form Taylor was given out lbw for 15 and with their review wasted New Zealand were powerless -- despite replays that showed the ball would have sailed well over the stumps.

