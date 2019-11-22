International Development News
Development News Edition

Marchand's two goals lead Bruins past Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:41 IST
Marchand's two goals lead Bruins past Sabres
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Brad Marchand tallied twice, David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal and the Boston Bruins edged the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Thursday night. Tuukka Rask stopped a season-high 36 shots, including a highlight-reel save in the third period, as the Bruins won for the third time in their last four games. Danton Heinen had two assists, and Patrice Bergeron also earned a helper in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour scored for the Sabres, who have lost nine of their last 10 (1-7-2). Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots. The Bruins led 2-1 through two periods despite being thoroughly outplayed to start. The Sabres came out the gate strong, registering the first 14 shots on net and holding a 17-4 advantage through one.

Boston went up 3-1 when Pastrnak scored on the power play at 1:56 of the third to extend his league lead in goals. The Sabres had a chance to respond on a power play of their own a couple minutes later, but Rask stole a goal from Evan Rodrigues with a diving blocker save to keep Buffalo off the board. The Sabres got within 3-2 when Montour scored from long distance at 12:58 of the third. Buffalo pulled Ullmark with 1:20 left but couldn't get the equalizer.

During the first, the Sabres took a 1-0 lead when Ristolainen scored from in front of the net on the power play at 5:25. The marker snapped an 0-for-21 skid on the man advantage for Buffalo over its previous eight games. Boston finally got its first shot at 12:11 of the first and knotted the score 1:41 later on its second chance when Marchand tipped in a blast from Zdeno Chara.

Marchand was at it again on the power play in the second, putting home the tiebreaker off a rebound with Bergeron screening in front of the net at 14:45 for his 15th goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said. He was the editor of the newspa...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the citys police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.At least eight protesters who ha...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says concerned about China's attempts to influence Taiwan's presidential vote

The United States is concerned about Chinas attempts to influence Taiwans presidential election, the top U.S. official in Taiwan said on Friday, as China stepped up pressure on the self-ruled island ahead of the vote in January.The comment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019