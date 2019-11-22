Binnington stops 40 in Blues' 5-0 shutout over Flames

Jordan Binnington stopped 40 shots as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Calgary Flames 5-0 Thursday night. Binnington earned his first shutout of the season and the sixth of his career.

Zach Sanford had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists. Oskar Sundqvist scored twice for the Blues, and David Perron and Vince Dunn also scored. David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames.

The Blues are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games. They have suffered just four regulation losses in 23 games. The Flames' winless streak reached six games (0-5-1). They are 4-9-1 on the road this season.

The Blues started their onslaught in the first period when Robert Thomas made two spin moves, then fed Sanford in the slot for his one-time blast. Sundqvist made it 2-0, converting Sanford's outlet pass into a breakaway goal 6:23 into the second period. Perron's power-play goal, on a one-time blast from the left circle, pushed the lead to 3-0 about 3 1/2 minutes later.

Sundqvist struck again to make it 4-0 just 2:31 into the third period. Thomas pestered Rittich behind the net, Sanford fished the puck free and centered the puck to Sundqvist -- who had plenty of empty net to shoot at. Sammy Blais (wrist surgery) joined Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder surgery) and Alexander Steen (sprained ankle) on the injured list on Thursday. The Blues signed free-agent forward Troy Brouwer -- whose previous stops included the Blues and Flames -- but he was unable to play Thursday due to visa issues.

So Jacob de la Rose drew a chance into the lineup. The Flames were missing defensemen T.J. Brodie (medical incident), Travis Hamonic (lower body) and forward Sam Bennett (upper body). As a result, Brandon Davidson and Zac Rinaldo have seen their first duty for the Flames this season, and the team also called up forward Tobias Rieder and defenseman Alexander Yelesin from Stockton yesterday.

Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane left the game in the second period after absorbing a big hit from Dunn.

