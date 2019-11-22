International Development News
Development News Edition

Binnington stops 40 in Blues' 5-0 shutout over Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:08 IST
Binnington stops 40 in Blues' 5-0 shutout over Flames
Image Credit: pixabay

Jordan Binnington stopped 40 shots as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Calgary Flames 5-0 Thursday night. Binnington earned his first shutout of the season and the sixth of his career.

Zach Sanford had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists. Oskar Sundqvist scored twice for the Blues, and David Perron and Vince Dunn also scored. David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames.

The Blues are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games. They have suffered just four regulation losses in 23 games. The Flames' winless streak reached six games (0-5-1). They are 4-9-1 on the road this season.

The Blues started their onslaught in the first period when Robert Thomas made two spin moves, then fed Sanford in the slot for his one-time blast. Sundqvist made it 2-0, converting Sanford's outlet pass into a breakaway goal 6:23 into the second period. Perron's power-play goal, on a one-time blast from the left circle, pushed the lead to 3-0 about 3 1/2 minutes later.

Sundqvist struck again to make it 4-0 just 2:31 into the third period. Thomas pestered Rittich behind the net, Sanford fished the puck free and centered the puck to Sundqvist -- who had plenty of empty net to shoot at. Sammy Blais (wrist surgery) joined Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder surgery) and Alexander Steen (sprained ankle) on the injured list on Thursday. The Blues signed free-agent forward Troy Brouwer -- whose previous stops included the Blues and Flames -- but he was unable to play Thursday due to visa issues.

So Jacob de la Rose drew a chance into the lineup. The Flames were missing defensemen T.J. Brodie (medical incident), Travis Hamonic (lower body) and forward Sam Bennett (upper body). As a result, Brandon Davidson and Zac Rinaldo have seen their first duty for the Flames this season, and the team also called up forward Tobias Rieder and defenseman Alexander Yelesin from Stockton yesterday.

Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane left the game in the second period after absorbing a big hit from Dunn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Couture's OT goal lifts Sharks past Knights

Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner, and goaltender Aaron Dell provided a scintillating performance to backstop the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Dell, San Joses backup ...

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes P-notes in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors...

UPDATE 2-China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.

China wants to work out an initial trade pact with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, President Xi Jinping said on Friday but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary. Economists warn that a prolonged dispute betwe...

Day-night Test: Bangladesh win toss against India, elect to bat first

In the first-ever day-night Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against India here at the Eden Gardens here on Friday. India didnt change their winning eleven from the last game while Bangladesh introduced Al-Amin and Nayeem in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019