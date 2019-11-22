International Development News
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last week's game. Garrett was ejected in the closing seconds of the game in Cleveland after ripping Rudolph's helmet off and striking him on the head with it. Doping: Russian athletics federation president provisionally suspended: AIU

The president of Russia's athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, adding to the federation's woes ahead of next year's Olympics. The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in global athletics including doping, said the provisional suspensions were linked to an investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko, which they said the officials had obstructed. NHL notebook: Blues' Blais (wrist surgery) out 10 weeks

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais will undergo surgery on his right wrist and be sidelined at least 10 weeks, the team announced Thursday. Blais was injured during the Blues' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Hurting Hewitt pans Davis Cup scheduling after Australia eliminated

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt criticised the scheduling at the revamped Davis Cup Finals after his team lost 2-1 to Canada in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Australia, playing their third match in successive nights, lost Nick Kyrgios to a collarbone injury before the quarter-final and faced a Canadian team who has a day off on Wednesday. Athletics: Former NZ Olympic champ Snell survives heart scare while driving

New Zealand's former three-times Olympic champion Peter Snell has said he passed out while driving earlier this week due to a heart issue and was unable to travel to Monte Carlo to be honoured at a World Athletics event. Snell, who won gold in the 800m at the 1960 and 1964 Olympics and the 1,500m in 1964, was on his way back from the dentist when the episode occurred and he crashed into parked cars. Tennis: Pospisil keeps Davis Cup magic alive as Canada advance

Whatever the pros and cons of the new-fangled Davis Cup Finals, the old competition's knack of inspiring players to upset the form book endures, as Vasek Pospisil showed on Thursday to fire Canada past Australia into the semi-finals. The 29-year-old is languishing at 150 in the world after back surgery to fix a herniated disc sidelined him for six months this year, but he has lit up La Caja Magica this week with a series of stunning displays. Olympics: Canadian Cliff finding quick success in marathon

Rachel Cliff says she is not running with a chip on her shoulder but her results since a bold switch to the marathon from the 5,000 meters might suggest otherwise as the Canadian looks to punch her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Cliff, in only her second career marathon, shattered the Canadian record in March at the Nagoya Women's Marathon in Japan where her time of two hours, 26 minutes 56 seconds was 64 seconds faster than the previous national mark set in 2013. MLB notebook: Astros’ investigation widens to 2018-19

The investigation of the Houston Astros' alleged sign-stealing scandal has been extended beyond 2017 to include the 2018 and 2019 seasons, commissioner Rob Manfred disclosed Thursday. "We are talking to people all over the industry, former employees, competitors, whatever," Manfred said as the owners meetings concluded Thursday in Arlington, Texas. "To the extent that we find other leads, we are going to follow these leads. We will get to the bottom of what we have out there in terms of what went on to the extent that it's humanly possible." Unhappy fans cannot sue over Mayweather-Pacquiao bout: U.S. court

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said boxing fans who felt cheated after learning that Manny Pacquiao had been injured before fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. cannot pursue class-action litigation because the 2015 welterweight bout dubbed the "Fight of the Century" proved to be a letdown. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 that fans and pay-per-view subscribers who paid hundreds of millions of dollars to watch a "yawner" of a fight "got what they paid for" when Mayweather and Pacquiao stepped into a Las Vegas ring, with Mayweather winning a unanimous 12-round decision. NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season. Appeals officer James Thrash made the ruling, which will keep Garrett out of Cleveland's final six regular-season games and any postseason games -- if the Browns qualify -- before having to apply for reinstatement from commissioner Roger Goodell in 2020.

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...

Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in LS

A bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes and similar products was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distributi...

Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on Dec.10-11

Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participant...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...
