International Development News
Development News Edition

Top Pakistan players over-reacted by pulling out of tie: Zeeshan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:15 IST
Top Pakistan players over-reacted by pulling out of tie: Zeeshan
Image Credit: Flickr

Top Pakistan players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan "overreacted" by pulling out of the Davis Cup tie against India, said coach Zeeshan Ali on Friday and questioned why they did not boycott their earlier matches at neutral venues. After much suspense over the venue for the Asia/Oceania tie, the ITF finally moved the matches out of Islamabad on November 4.

The decision did not go down well with the top Pakistan players and they decided not to compete in Nur-Sultan against India. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was left with no option but to pick its junior players, offering the tie to India on a platter.

"I feel Aisam and Aqeel just overreacted by deciding not to play this tie. They did not need to do it. It's the ITF which moved the tie out of Islamabad, though we had our reasons to request ITF the same," Zeeshan told PTI after a practice session here. "You can not have a tie when the players are packed in a bus and escorted by some 40 armored vehicles. Is that a suitable environment for sport?," he asked referring to the security arrangements made by Pakistan for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team recently.

Since 2017, Pakistan hosted four Davis Cup teams and Hong Kong was the only team that decided against traveling to Islamabad. "What about previous ties? Why the teams were not traveling there. We would also have gone and played but ITF also felt that it was a good decision to move the tie of Pakistan.

"And why Aisam and Aqeel did not boycott when their other ties were moved out of their country? Why this particular tie?" Zeeshan asked. In the absence of top players, Pakistan has fielded its junior players. Teenagers Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoiab Khan will now lead their challenge. They are both 17 year-olds ranked 446 and 1004 respectively in the junior ITF ranking list.

Even with top players, Pakistan was not a match to India and now it's has become a completely lop-sided tie in India's favour. Will an easy win give India satisfaction?

"We wanted a good tie but what can we do if their top players are not coming? A win is a win, irrespective of the players fielded by a nation," said India skipper Rohit Rajpal. "We were even ready to go to Pakistan. What else we can do? The conditions will be very harsh in Nur Sultan. I don't remember when India last played in such extreme conditions when the temperature is minus 25," he added.

Zeeshan said countering such conditions won't be easy. "The body takes longer to reach the optimum level in such weather conditions. You don't even know that you have pulled your muscle even after 20 minutes into practice. So proper warm-up and proper cool down can't be compromised," he said.

"That's why we are taking two physios with us," added Rajpal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt opposes plea for CBI probe into IIT-M student's

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday opposed in the Madras High Court a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the recent suicide by a woman student of IIT-Madras, saying the investigation was being carried out by a senior police officer and monitored...

Back me or sack me, protege of Germany's Merkel tells her party

Chancellor Angela Merkels would-be successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urged delegates from her Christian Democratic Union CDU to back her vision for Germany at their party congress on Friday or else lets end it here and now. Kramp-Karrenb...

UPDATE 3-South African Airways agrees deal to end eight-day strike

South African Airways SAA reached a deal on wages with two trade unions on Friday to end an eight-day strike that has weighed on the cash-strapped state airline.Already reliant on government handouts to survive, SAA had to suspend hundreds ...

UK police make new arrest in Vietnamese migrants case

Detectives investigating the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated lorry in southeast England on Friday said they had made another arrest. Essex Police said a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland had b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019