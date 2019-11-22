International Development News
Development News Edition

Russian athletics officials suspended over anti-doping violations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:59 IST
Russian athletics officials suspended over anti-doping violations
Image Credit: Pixabay

The president of Russian athletics and senior officials have been suspended for "serious breaches" of anti-doping rules, putting Russian track and field athletes' participation at next year's Tokyo Olympics in further danger. The suspensions came after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday accused the Russian athletics federation (RUSAF) of obstructing an investigation into high-jumper Danil Lysenko, a silver medallist at the 2017 World Championships in London.

RUSAF president Dmitry Shlyakhtin and the federation's executive director Alexander Parkin have been provisionally suspended. Lysenko and his coach have also been suspended. Russia has been banned from competing as a country in athletics since 2015, after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

Some Russian athletes, including Lysenko, have been allowed to compete under a neutral flag. Last year Lysenko had that status removed by athletics world governing body IAAF after he failed to provide the whereabouts information he is required to give to submit to doping tests. AIU said Thursday a 15-month investigation had found that Shlyakhtin and Parkin had been involved in the "provision of false explanations and forged documents to the AIU in order to explain whereabouts failures by the athlete".

The AIU had already said Lysenko was guilty of three "no-shows" in 12 months. Any combination of three missed tests or filing failures within a 12-month period is considered a violation of anti-doping rules.

The AIU has given the accused until December 12 to respond to the accusations. Shlyakhtin said senior RUSAF officials would meet to discuss their response to the case and who would take over as interim president while he was suspended.

- Positive tests - ==================

RUSAF spokesperson Natalia Yukhareva said lawyers were examining the accusations. "We only received the documents today (Thursday). Our lawyers are studying the circumstances of the matter and the charges that have been brought. The ban is provisional, the inquiry is ongoing and the details are confidential," Yukhareva told TASS news agency.

The IAAF, now renamed World Athletics, will discuss Russia's continuing suspension from the sport in a meeting of its decision-making Council in Monaco on Friday and Saturday. In September, World Athletics maintained its ban on Russia competing as a country pending analysis of data from Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reinstated Russia in September 2018, on condition that it handed over a huge cache of electronic data from the laboratory. Russia has been forced to deny allegations that it had doctored the data after WADA said evidence of some positive tests handed over by a whistleblower does not show up in the data.

WADA is due to make an official recommendation on what sanctions to take against Russia and the issue will top the agenda at a meeting of the body's Executive Committee on December 9. WADA failed to prevent Russian competitors from taking part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, with the exception of athletics.

Under new rules, WADA has the power to ban countries from major sporting events including the Tokyo Olympics although its decision can be appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (AFP) AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Just in time for Christmas, wooden manger relics heading from Rome to Bethlehem - Palestinians

Wooden relics said to be from the manger that held the infant Jesus will be returned from Rome to Bethlehem in time for the Christmas season, Palestinian officials said on Friday.Bethlehems mayor, Anton Salman, told the Palestinian news age...

Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex. The incident took place at around 515 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by ...

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmis mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93. Kaifis son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and...

Army deserter held for cheating defence personnel

A former Army personnel has been arrested from near the New Delhi Railway Station here for cheating gullible armymen travelling in trains, said police. The input was received from the Military Intelligence that Hemant Kumar was involved in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019